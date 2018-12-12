‘New’ New Years Eve party by House of Yes and Zero takes over Grand Prospect Hall

The House of Yes says “the time is ripe for transmutation.”

The House of Yes wants partyers to "abandon your past in the madness of dance" this "New New Year’s Eve."

While that’s typically House of Yes’ M.O., this party at Grand Prospect Hall is promised to be more spellbinding than ever with two floors of live performances and immersive experiences like a healing lounge, a tarot lounge and live tattooing.

The event’s mantra calls its guests to:

Move into your soul and out of what you think you are.

Be what you know, release what you aren’t.

Shed your skin.

Taste your truth.

The Time is Ripe for Transmutation."

On the first floor of the ornate Victorian-era hall, burlesque dancers will tease onlookers inside a speakeasy as a New Orleans jazz band wails away.

When not dancing, visitors to the spectacle can get their fortunes read for 2019 inside a mysterious tarot lounge or get inked in an act of holiday spontaneity.

If 2018 wasn’t a good year, a visit to the Spa Ship may be the perfect next stop. Using sound healing and "divination rituals," House of Yes performers will work to cure ailments as hypnotic beats surround their "customers."

Within the hall, the higher one descends, the closer the gods will be. The second floor contains the Temple of the Sacred Sin, where goddesses and sideshow characters take control of the party as projection art, illuminated illustrations and living sculptures play on.

The lineup of DJs, including Acid Pauli, who has performed at Burning Man, is meant to "hypnotize." Miami’s Behrouz, Be Svendsen of Denmark and Mira from Berlin will descend upon Brooklyn to play their meditative and experimental tunes.

House of Yes has again partnered up with ZERO, which throws electronic dance parties across the city — the first time was for the House of Yes Halloween party.

If you go: Costumes are required and planners suggest wearing white, gold and/or black. The event at Grand Prospect Hall (263 Prospect Ave.) only has a few ticket options left — priority entry for $100 and $120 and 2 a.m. entry for $80 at eventbrite.com.