Instead of holing up for a Netflix marathon, do your favorite outdoor workouts inside when soggy weather makes exercising in the elements a drag.

Catch waves with SURFSET NYC

Get a total body workout that brings the experience of riding waves onto dry land. The class, held at Paradise Factory in the East Village, is done on specially designed surfboards balanced on large balls to mimic the instability of water. “Working to stabilize the board while doing dynamic movements is an effective way to build core strength,” says SURFSET NYC co-owner Diana Garrett. For further ambience, they fill the room with ocean scents and project a surf movie. $32/class, $25/first-timer special; 64 E. Fourth St., 347-566-7873, surfsetnyc.com

Ride trails with Les Mills

Travel through digitally created worlds in Les Mills’ The Trip, an intense, 45-minute cycling class that simulates trails on a 30-foot-wide screen at the Hell’s Kitchen gym TMPL. “The imagery has taken riders everywhere from downtown San Francisco and the Northern Lights to outer space and the bottom of the ocean,” says TMPL Gym instructor Josh Berrier. “It takes your mind and body on an adventure that’s a bit of fantasy and reality rolled into one.” Membership required; 355 W. 49th St., 917-521-6666, tmplgym.com

Climb rocks at Brooklyn Boulders

Get out of your comfort zone with rock-climbing or daredevilish acroyoga at Brooklyn Boulders, which offers indoor climbing surfaces at two NYC locations. “Rock-climbing is a dynamic vertical puzzle,” says rep Alex Graziano. “It relies on the strategic power of our hands and fingers, as well as our forearms, biceps, back muscles, abs, legs and feet.” $32/day pass; 575 Degraw St, Brooklyn, 347-834-9066; 23-10 41st Ave., Long Island City, 718-482- 7078, brooklynboulders.com

Swing the clubs at Premier Indoor Golf

Improve your swing on one of 27 virtual golf courses — all based on real-life layouts like the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links and faraway Abu Dhabi Golf Club — at the Flatiron space. The cutting-edge simulators have immersive HD displays and capture ball-and-club data to break down and analyze your game. $45-$70/hour; 1 E. 28th St., 646-657-0174, premierindoorgolf.com

Spike a beach volleyball at Chelsea Piers Fitness

Play beach volleyball on the center’s large indoor sand court. Find beach volleyball classes for all levels, along with open play sessions for men, women and coed players. Adding to the pretend beach day, there’s also a six-lane, 75-foot window-enclosed pool. Membership or $50/day pass; Pier 60, Chelsea Piers, 212-336-6088, chelseapiers.com