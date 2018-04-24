LATEST PAPER
56° Good Evening
56° Good Evening
Things to Do

Upper 90's fills a void for soccer fans in Queens

By Cemile Kavountzis Special to amNewYork

Upper 90’s latest retail shop in Queens features an outdoor rooftop pitch that fills a void for local soccer plays, according to the shop's founder Zachary Rubin.

“We did this project in Queens because, as a borough, it is horribly under-fielded,” Rubin said. “There just aren’t enough fields for adults or kids to play.”

Print