Things to Do Upper 90's fills a void for soccer fans in Queens By Cemile Kavountzis Special to amNewYork April 24, 2018 5:31 PM Upper 90's latest retail shop in Queens features an outdoor rooftop pitch that fills a void for local soccer plays, according to the shop's founder Zachary Rubin. "We did this project in Queens because, as a borough, it is horribly under-fielded," Rubin said. "There just aren't enough fields for adults or kids to play."