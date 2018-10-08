Swiping your MetroCard may be a cinch, but what follows is a foray into the unknown, unusual and hopefully not totally horrific. As you avoid the falling ceilings and unexpected delays – or, ideally, enjoy a totally pleasant ride to work – uplift yourself among your fellow straphangers with these new affirmational, advice-giving books.

‘Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You’

By Lin-Manuel Miranda

Pause the “Hamilton” soundtrack and start your morning ritual with a few pages of the poetic self-help book by the composer himself. Inspired by the little uplifting tidbits he shares on Twitter, as well as his overall innate wisdom, this collection of quotes, illustrated by Jonny Sun, will help you get motivated in the morning. (Out Oct. 16)

‘Modern HERstory: Stories of Women and Nonbinary People Rewriting History’

By Blair Imani

History is remembered from the perspective of the people who write it (historically, men), and activist Imani is writing a new type of radical, inspiring history book. Read through stories of 70 female and nonbinary people from all backgrounds and discover the roles they had in pivotal periods of American history, from the civil rights movement to the Stonewall riots to Black Lives Matter. (Out Oct. 16)

‘How to Be a Good Creature: A Memoir in Thirteen Animals’

By Sy Montgomery

This affirming illustrated memoir told by an adventurer and naturalist evaluates the similarities humans share with various animals in relationships, grief, gratitude, empathy and more to craft a narrative about being a good creature in the diverse world we live in.

‘The Flame: Poems Notebooks Lyrics Drawings’

By Leonard Cohen

The final body of work by the esteemed musician and poet before he passed away, this collection of self-portraits, poems, lyrical musings and more is sure to inspire even the most reluctant artist. An audiobook, read by the likes of Margaret Atwood, Rodney Crowell and Seth Rogen, among others, may also be the preferred way for commuters to enjoy this new book.

‘Cook Like a Pro: Recipes and Tips for Home Cooks’

By Ina Garten

A cookbook may seem like an odd pick for an uplifting read, but the Barefoot Contessa’s feel-good storytelling is always inspirational, especially in her newest book, which promises tips and tricks for even the most reluctant home cook. Forget ordering takeout – you have Garten’s wisdom guiding you to a satisfying dinner. (Out Oct. 23)