Islanders’ pride night will see Barclays Center lit up in rainbow colors

The Islanders will host a pride night on Feb. 3 at Barclays Center, where fans can get an Islanders pride scarf. Photo Credit: Animal Planet / Damian Strohmeyer

The Islanders will host a pride night this weekend, championing diversity with special events and giveaways.

The Islanders will wrap their sticks in rainbow tape during warmup and hand out Upper Deck trading cards with a special pride night card when the Isles host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

The Barclays Center will be lit up in a rainbow of colors, according to Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, which oversees operations for the Barclays Center.

Fans who purchase tickets through this link will also receive an Islanders pride scarf.

Before the game, there will be a special puck drop with Sandra Velasquez, the founder of Hockey Fights Hate and You Can Play ambassador. The group holds recreational hockey scrimmages throughout the country.

And a game-used stick will be auctioned off to benefit LGBTQ charities, according to Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment.