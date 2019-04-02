Asian beauty store Shibuyala, where staff greet customers with a chipper "welcome" in Japanese, is in its first weeks on St. Marks Place.

The shop at 37 St. Marks Pl., which had a soft opening on March 23, sells face masks, makeup, health and beauty gadgets, snacks and trinkets from Japan under the glow of bright white lights, colorfully painted walls and a cutesy, carnival-themed check-out kiosk.

Its storefront is painted with a whimsical mural by Patrick Edell that features animals carrying makeup in Japan on one window and others lugging products toward its shop in New York City, which you can see on its Facebook page.

The shop, which used to be a 7-Eleven, is filled with Asian beauty products, from Shiseido to Kose, priced from mid- to high-end.

While much of the store's products are in Japanese, everything has an English label, so shoppers don't need a translator.

Shibuyala is planning to open 50 stores internationally by 2022 and has announced new locations in Las Vegas and Katy, Texas and already has shops in California and Houston, Texas, according to its website.