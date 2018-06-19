Inspired by her class The Rope, trainer Amanda Kloots has designed a better-than-basic jump rope which anyone can use — and take anywhere. And it seems fitness enthusiasts are in the market for a rose-gold designer jump rope; the $40 product sold out within four days online, and is on back order until July (though you might find it at Bandier stores). Here she shares why this P.E. standard has newfound appeal.

Why did you want to design your own jump rope?

People were always asking me for recommendations on which jump rope to buy, but I wasn’t really happy with the way the ones I was suggesting and using in my classes would wear and tear. I thought, “This is ridiculous! I’m making my own rope.” So I took pen to paper and started drawing what I would want it to be and look like.

What did you aim to do differently?

The jump rope is such a great piece of old-school exercise equipment and after years of trying different ones, I wanted to create the perfect basic jump rope. In the future, I might do a speed one or a weighted one, but for now, it’s jump rope 101. I wanted to make sure it had a really nice grip and the handles weren’t too thick or too thin.

How have you improved on the basics with the AK! Jump Rope?

The handles on my rope have embedded rubber so they won’t fly off or slip, and the rose-gold finish makes them really pretty. The rope is also adjustable, so you can make it exactly the right size for you, and the weight is just right for getting that perfect circular motion. It also comes in a cool little travel bag.

Are there any unconventional places you’ve taken your jump rope?

I have literally jump-roped everywhere — the beach, hotel rooms, parking lots. I was in Ohio recently and I was jumping on my mom’s porch. I also do these 10-minute videos on Instagram for anyone who wants to get a quick workout wherever they are.

How do you fit a jump rope properly?

To make sure a jump rope is the correct length, hold the handles and stand on the middle of the rope with your feet hip-width apart. Then lift the handles to meet your shoulders. On my rope, the handles are fully adjustable so you don’t have to tie knots to make it shorter — which you should never do anyway because it ruins the rotation.

Are there any tricks to achieving the perfect spin?

A lot of people let their arms hang down, but you should have your elbows at your waist and your arms at 90-degree angles. You should also stand with your shoulders over your hips, your hips over your knees, and your knees over your ankles. Also, don’t lean backward or arch your back and make sure to have some bend in your knees to protect your joints.

What are some benefits of using a jump rope?

In my class The Rope, you work on coordination, endurance, stamina and agility. Both your body and your mind get a workout because you can’t zone out the way you can in a cycle class. I also love that it’s an all-ages workout — from 7 to 70. I actually just taught my 70-year-old mom how to jump rope.