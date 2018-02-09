Justin Timberlake’s NYC pop-up shop boasts music-inspired merch

The “Filthy” singer gives you a chance to score Air Jordan 3 sneakers.

Justin Timberlake’s SoHo pop-up shop opened to a crowd on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. Photo Credit: Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows / Theo Wargo

Justin Timberlake’s NYC pop-up shop features limited edition, one-of-a-kind products inspired by all 16 tracks on his latest album, but it doesn’t look like merch will be around long.

The shop, located at 138 Wooster St. in SoHo, opened on Friday afternoon to a crowd of fans willing to wait outside in the cold for the chance to shop the “Man of the Woods” temporary store. It’ll remain open through Sunday.

If you’re a fan of well-known brands such as Heron Preston, Warby Parker, Levi’s and Yeti, you’ll want to get yourself down to the pop-up . . . stat.

The “Filthy” singer gives sneaker fanatics a chance to score the Air Jordan 3 “Justin Timberlake” and Air Jordan 3 “Tinker Hatfield” shoes, both in reference to his track “Higher, Higher.” Other products include three styles of Warby Parker sunglasses (for his song “Wave”), and Levi’s flannels and jackets (for “Hers,” “Flannel” and “Montana”).

As a seasoned New York shopper, you’ve probably learned from past celeb pop-ups — Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, Drake, etc. — that the lines grow quick and the merch disappears even quicker.

The shop will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Timberlake, fresh off his Super Bowl LII performance on Sunday, released his fifth solo album “Man of the Woods” last Friday.