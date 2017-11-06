This February, give piece a chance!

As part of a weekend-long, one-of-a-kind Lego Live NYC event next year, Pier 36 will transform into 65,000 square feet of Lego wonderland — complete with building areas and appearances by live models from the popular Lego “Star Wars” and “Ninjago” franchises.

“New York City is home to many of the world’s most dedicated, creative and passionate Lego fans,” said Michael McNally, senior director of brand relations at Lego Systems, in a statement. “We can’t wait to see how that inherent creativity comes to life ... in hands-on, minds-on Lego play experiences for the entire family.”

Kids will be able to meet “Master Builders,” ask them for personalized tips, and compete in live building competitions. Little Lego fans can also immerse themselves in a real-world version of the virtual game Lego “Minecraft,” complete with specialty pieces unique to the Minecraft universe.

Older lego fans will enjoy the challenge of collaboratively recreating Manhattan’s iconic skyscrapers in the community building area. You can also test your computer coding skills by building a Lego robot and experimenting with the Lego Boost and Mindstorms toolkits.

Lego Live NYC will begin Friday, Feb. 16 and end Sunday, Feb. 18. General admission tickets cost $30, while pricier “Very Important Guest” and “Very Important Kid” options are available as well. For more information visit liveevent.lego.com.