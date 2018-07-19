Here’s your chance to meet Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The “Hamilton” creator will appear at the Union Square Barnes & Noble July 30 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the original Broadway cast recording of his breakout musical, “In the Heights.”

Before “Hamilton,” the NYC native wrote the music for the 2008 production about the lives of Washington Heights residents. A decade after its initial release, the “In the Heights” soundtrack is available on vinyl for the very first time.

Consider the $49.99 three-disc box set your ticket to meet Miranda — a limited number of those who purchase it in advance will receive priority seating at the event. Wristbands will be distributed in person at 9 a.m., and the event begins at 6:30 p.m., so get to the venue, at 33 E. 17th St., early and come prepared to wait.

Journalist Laura Heywood will lead a Q&A session with Miranda and other members of the original Broadway cast, such as Janet Dacal (“Prince of Broadway”) and Robin de Jesús (“Wicked”). The event will conclude with an album-signing session and your chance to chat with the stars.

“In the Heights” is based off a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes and won four Tony Awards, including one for best musical.

The vinyl box set recording of the production’s tracks includes 23 songs and 90 minutes of music, a lyric booklet, Broadway photos and an MP3 download. You can buy it at Barnes & Noble or online at barnesandnoble.com.

Also upcoming for Miranda: He’s set to direct a film adaptation of the musical “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!”