Lululemon opening new stores in midtown, Williamsburg on July 21

Lululemon fans are getting a double dose of the fitness brand in NYC this week.

The athletic apparel company is opening two stores July 21, in midtown (597 Fifth Ave.) and Williamsburg (129 N. Sixth St.), where visitors can shop its high-performance leggings and crop tops.

In a nod to the growing popularity of mindfulness, the midtown location will feature the brand’s first-ever “mindfulosophy” space, where visitors can put on headphones and follow one of 12 self-guided meditations, in topics such as breathing and gratitude, on an iPad.

Over in Williamsburg, special features include a digital community board where visitors can find recommendations for local classes and healthy spots.

The new stores mark lululemon’s 11th location in Manhattan and second in Brooklyn.