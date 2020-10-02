LuminoCity Festival to return to Randall’s Island with brand new holiday light displays

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A spectacular display of lights is returning to Randall’s Island for the holiday season.

LuminoCity Festival will present a brand new theme and never-before-seen art installations. The festival of holiday lights will return to Randall’s Island from Nov. 27 through Jan. 10, 2021.

The LuminoCity Festival will start in the main park with a 30-45 minute walking, narrative journey through five, new, distinct sets – Mysterious Forest, Dangerous Dunes, Forgotten Ruins, Hidden Land of Hria, and Mystical Moon Land – that tell the story of Lumi, a magical light bulb and the host of the festival. There will also be a pop culture area featuring 12 light sculptures of famous cat & dog influencers reimagined as the 12 zodiac constellations.

The festival will also have a Mini Gallery that introduces the history and culture behind lantern-making traditions that inspired the origin of LuminoCity, as well as a 26-foot tall Christmas Tree decked with bulbs at the end of the park. Food trucks and a gift shop will also be onsite.

The festival is working closely with the city to ensure the safety of their guests. Safety measures include timed-entry tickets, mandatory mask wearing by staff and visitors, maintained physical distancing, temperature checks, and sanitizer throughout the park to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all.

A limited number of tickets will be available for each designated time slot. Time slots will be strictly enforced to maintain capacity. Tickets must be purchased online, as there is no on-site box office due to health & safety protocols.

Tickets start at $38 for general admission,$22 for children ages 3 to 12, and $32 for students and seniors. Children under 3 can come in for free. General admission plus Light the Night access is $68 and includes express check-in for faster entry, a complimentary Lumi Night Light, and 15% off at the LuminoCity Festival gift shop (on-site only).

Early bird tickets are on sale now at luminocityfestival.com. Visitors can use the code LUMISEB25 to save 25% – this limited time offer will only last for the first 500 tickets.