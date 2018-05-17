One of the oldest rides at Coney Island’s Luna Park, the Astro Tower, has returned in a new format — five years after its dramatic demolition.

The 270-foot tower, which gave visitors a thrilling view of the sea and the city between 1964 and 2008, started swaying dangerously one July day in 2013, causing a mass evacuation of Luna Park and parts of Coney Island. Days later, it was demolished.

A new tower has finally taken its place, according to Luna Park officials.

The new “state-of-the-art” Astro Tower — standing 137 feet tall with more than 5,200 LED lights that put on a show once the sun starts going down — opens to the public on May 26. With space for only 12 people at a time, the ride bounces, rotates and drops riders while giving them the same amazing aerial view that went missing with the old tower.

Thrillseekers can get in line across from the Thunderbolt at West 15th Street and Riegelmann Boardwalk.

Back in March, Coney Island marked the start of the season with its annual blessing of the rides and the egg-cream christening of the Cyclone.