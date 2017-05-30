Manchester bombing fundraiser in Brooklyn brings Andy Rourke, more to Good Room

The benefit will raise money for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

New York City is looking out for Manchester.

Ahead of Ariana Grande’s tribute concert this weekend for the victims of the fatal bombing in the English city last week, Greenpoint’s Good Room is making its own contribution to raise money.

The “NY Loves Manchester Fundraiser,” taking place Tuesday evening at the 98 Meserole Ave. club, will feature a variety of live performances and DJs, including The Smiths’ bassist Andy Rourke, Lloydiski and Love Tempo’s Justin Strauss and Billy Caldwell.

“The connection between Manchester and New York has deep roots and is as strong as ever,” Good Room’s event page says. “We are here to show our love and support through the music.”

Money from the event — entry is donation-based — goes to the British Red Cross Society’s We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which to date has raised more than 1 million pounds to those affected by the bombing.

The fundraiser runs from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. For more information, visit goodroombk.com.