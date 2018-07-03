Get your camera ready: Manhattanhenge is returning and there’s a free party from one of the best vantage points in city.

FDR Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island has teamed up with the East Midtown Partnership to host a Manhattanhenge viewing and “reverse happy hour” on July 12 — the first day of the natural phenomenon.

Leading up to 8:20 p.m., the park will kick things off with music by Atomic Funk Project and an interactive photo installation by Wonder Photo Shop NYC. Everyone will be able to take out their cameras and click away at the impressive view of the sun setting within Manhattan’s grid.

Then return to Manhattan, where you can choose from one of 12 restaurants that will have specials between 8 and 10 p.m. — the “reverse happy hour.”

The eateries include:

Amali, 115 E. 60th St.

American Cut, 109 E. 56th St.

Bloom’s Tavern, 208 E. 58th St.

Copinette, 891 First Ave.

Crimson & Rye, 198 E. 54th St.

The Fitz, at the Fitzpatrick Manhattan Hotel, 687 Lexington Ave.

The Jeffery Craft Beer & Bites, 311 E. 60th St.

Kurant Wine Bar, 1091 Second Ave.

La Cava, 939 Second Ave.

Paname, 1068 Second Ave.

Perrine, at the Pierre Hotel, 2 E. 61st St.

Pescatore, 955 Second Ave.

Make sure you register online. The event is free, but there’s only room for 1,750 people and there is limited walk-in space.

And the party is on rain or shine, even if Manhattanhenge is obscured like it has been in the past.