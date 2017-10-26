If the first mayoral debate is any indication of how the second and final showdown will go, there will be fireworks.

Incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio, Independent candidate Bo Dietl and Republican nominee Nicole Malliotakis are the expected participants -- moderator CBS will announce the particpants on Monday, a CBS spokeswoman said -- in the Nov. 1 face-off. That comes three weeks after the first head-to-head, during which the trio jousted over unequal policing, below-market-rate housing, homelessness, jail violence and the city budget.

While the mayor touted successes under his administration and labeled his foes as Trump-supporting conservatives, the others vowed to “clean up his mess.”

Dietl even joked that he expected a fist fight to break out during the November debate.

The “fight” kicks off at 7 p.m. six days ahead of Election Day, at CUNY’s Graduate Center Studio.

If you can’t attend or don’t have a traditional TV setup, fear not: You can still catch all of the memorable -- and, history promises, uncomfortable -- moments.

CBS New York is live streaming the debate, or you can go aural and tune that radio dial to WCBS, WLNYTV 10/55, 1010 WINS, and NewsRadio 880.

Or, see it with friends and strangers at a free viewing party. Options include:

The Friends of Diversity Plaza and other organizations are gathering at the Playstreet Plaza at 78th Street in Jackson Heights, where it will stream the debate on a large screen and help people register to vote starting at 5 p.m. Food vendors from the Queens Night Market will be on hand and a DJ will play music until the main event begins.

In Manhattan, the New York Social Network will meet up at the Playwright Irish Pub at 27 W. 35th St. for cocktails, starting at 6 p.m., and you can join a post-debate discussion too. Registration for the event can be found online.