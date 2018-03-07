St. Patrick’s Day and Care Bears? McGettigan’s hopes to bring the ‘luck of the Irish’ to happy hour

This one deserves the Care Bear stare.

Bartenders and waitresses at McGettigan’s Bar in midtown will be wearing bright green Care Bears onesies as they serve up drinks during happy hour on Thursday.

Yes, grown-up adults will be dressed as that cuddly bear with a four-leaf clover on its belly that you loved when you were 2.

“But…why?” you ask. The bar’s events manager says it’s to bring fun and good luck to patrons as they prepare for St. Patrick’s Day and will flood you with memories of growing up … while you drink a beer.

“Good Luck Bear brings the luck of the Irish through his four-leaf clover belly badge,” Kayla Grogan said. “Not to mention, he is synonymous with positivity and good energy — qualities we hope to bring our guests each and every night.”

The Care Bears brand, which had its heyday back in the 1980s with a TV show featuring bears with “tummy symbols,” is actually working with the bar to provide the suits and is giving one away to one lucky raffle winner.

All you have to do to join the sloth of Care Bear onesies is place your big boy business card into a bowl when you arrive and then grab a $5 draft beer, a $6 glass of wine or well drink and cross your fingers for a beam of good luck from Good Luck Bear’s torso.

McGettigan’s Bar, which opened in the 1960s in Ireland and later opened its NYC location, is located at 70 W. 36th St. The Care Bears happy hour will last from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.