On Oct. 3, Aaron Samuels asked Cady Heron what day it was and the rest is “Mean Girls” history. That movie moment will play out on the New York City stage on Wednesday when the cast of the Broadway musical puts on a free show for fans of the Tina Fey cult-classic.

The show is win-your-way-in only, but if you’re not a lucky ticket holder, Gretchen Weiners still wants to make sure you have a pretty fetch day.

"The best place to celebrate ‘Mean Girls' Day is New York, New York, a city so nice, it could never be friends with us. So what if it’s one of the most densely populated areas in the United States? New York can’t help it that it’s popular. Plus, anything can happen there — including fetch!” Gretchen Wieners says.

Here’s how to spend a Plastic-approved Oct. 3 in NYC.

Satisfy your all-carb diet

“God, Karen,” we’re on an all-“Mean Girls” diet. Haswell Green’s, located near the August Wilson Theatre, is serving up a Regina George-approved menu inspired by the film. If you’re carbo-loading like Regina, try the burger sliders, Margherita pizza or chicken sandwich.

Sip a “cool mom” cliquey cocktail

Yes, Cady, there’s alcohol in these “Mean Girls” drinks. Bartenders at Therapy and Dutch Fred’s in Hell’s Kitchen, the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, Vida Verde and Tanner Smith’s, near Central Park, will be mixing up cliquey cocktails. Drinks include the “That’s So Fetch,” a passion fruit, rose and tequila mix topped with pink cotton candy, and “Pink on Wednesdays,” a rye whiskey mixed with raspberry, lime and grapefruit juices. Hours and prices vary per location.

Find out why her hair is so big

“It’s full of secrets” … and hair spray. Drybar’s Bryant Park location is getting in on the drama with a day of “Mean Girls” film screenings and complimentary sips of rosé. Blowouts start at $45 and are by appointment only. Ten open spots were still available for you and your Plastics as of Tuesday afternoon at thedrybar.com.

Bury yourself in a Burn Book sugar coma

Black Tap is serving up a mean strawberry milkshake at all locations on Wednesday only. It’s topped with watermelon gummies and two sugar cookies, a fetch tee and a pink-frosted, gossip-packed Burn Book. Fair warning: The “Mean Girls” shake is the sugariest Regina has ever seen.

Get a “really pretty” “Mean Girls” makeover

The Times Square MAC store artists are offering free 15-minute makeup demos inspired by the Plastics on Wednesday only. If we had to guess, it’ll likely include some Too Faced primer and a matte-pink lip. In the words of Regina George, “so you agree? You think you're really pretty?”

Make the mathletes proud

A “Mean Girls” trivia night is set for 8 p.m. at Slattery's Midtown Pub on 36th Street. Entry is free, but there’s a $20 drink/food minimum per person. Winners will score a limited-edition pink vinyl copy of the Broadway soundtrack. Register at eventbrite.com.

The “Mean Girls” musical features Taylor Louderman (Regina George), Ashley Park (Weiners) and Kate Rockwell (Karen Smith) as the cliquey Plastics and Erika Henningsen as newcomer Cady Heron. It is currently playing an open run at August Wilson Theatre, with dates listed online through July 2019.