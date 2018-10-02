“Mean Girls” is getting the Shakespearean treatment and, verily, it shall be fetch.

Drunk Restoration Comedy is putting on “Meaneth Girls or, The Tragedy of Regina George,” an original adaptation of the cult film set in the language of William Shakespeare on Thursday and Friday.

The readings by actors, improvisers and comedians will be done under the influence of alcohol — so “prepare for mirth,” in the words of the famous bard.

All your favorite characters from the high school dramedy, including the beloved Cady, the protagonist who turns villain in her quest to fit in at North Shore High School, the conceited Plastics, and friends Janis and Damien, will make appearances in the readings, which were written by Robert Price and Erin Leigh Schmoyer.

And for the full comedic effect, audience members will be able to choose their own adventure by determining which performers should take a drink and which should just sit down. Audience members can also take part in the drinking game if they so choose.

Drunk Restoration Comedy is presented by Random Access Theatre, a troupe that regularly re-imagines classical works as modern pieces using local city artists.

The show is slated for Littlefield in Brooklyn at 8 p.m. Thursday, when tickets are $8-$10, and at The Players Theatre in the West Village at 10 p.m. Friday, when tickets are $12 and include a drink.

Last year, both of its “Meaneth Girls” performances were sold out so grab your tickets soon at drunkrestoration.com.