Not leaving the city this Memorial Day? No problem.

Many may choose to escape to beach houses and barbecues during the holiday, but there's plenty to do for those still looking for a plan.

Here are our picks for the Memorial Day weekend.

Sunnyside Gardens Park Memorial Day Fair (May 26) It wouldn't be the start of summer without a Memorial Day fair. Check out performances by local dance troupes and musicians, munch on barbecue and craft ice cream by Bliss Street Creamery, sip on beer and wine, and take part in raffles, arts and crafts and more. (Free entry, noon to 5 p.m., 41-21 39th Ave., Queens, facebook.com)

Kick off beach season at the Rockaways (May 26) Hang with the locals -- well, Locals Surf School -- this Saturday with its summer kickoff party at Rockaway Beach Surf Club. Expect live music, a DJ performance, tacos and more. Hang out on the Surf Club's outdoor area to enjoy your drink while taking in the sea breeze. (Free, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., 69th Street at Beach Front Road, Far Rockaway, facebook.com/events)

Free Memorial Day concert (May 27) The Bronx Arts Ensemble is celebrating the holiday with a free concert of beloved songs at Van Cortlandt Park. Tunes like "The Star-Spangled Banner," "La Borinqueña," "Cabaret" from the show "Cabaret," "Don't Cry for Me, Argentina" from "Evita," "Let It Go" from "Frozen" and more are on the playlist. So grab a blanket and get ready for some free entertainment. (2 to 4 p.m., at 242nd Street and Broadway, the Bronx, bronxartsensemble.org)

Cruise around the city with beer in hand Yacht companies are hosting Memorial Day cruises around the city, which may not be the worst way to start off the summer. Check out Hornblower Cruises, Liberty Boat and another at the Midtown Skyport.

See a concert in a cemetery (May 28) One of New York City's holiday traditions, Green-Wood Cemetery is hosting its 20th annual Memorial Day Concert, featuring a performance from the ISO Symphonic Band and Orchestra. Songs from late artists buried in the cemetery will be performed, including Fred Ebb, Louis Moreau Gottschalk and Paul Jabara. This year will celebrate the 100th birthday of Leonard Bernstein, who is also buried there. (Free, 2:30 to 5 p.m., 500 25th St., Brooklyn, green-wood.com)

Party and cook out with House of Yes (May 28) This red, white and blue-themed barbecue and party will feature Eli Escobar and David Kiss all day long as you revel in the beginning of summer. (Free before 6 p.m. with Eventbrite RSVP, otherwise $8, 2 p.m. to midnight, 2 Wyckoff Ave., Bushwick, eventbrite.com)

New York Philharmonic concert (May 28) Join the New York Philharmonic for its annual Memorial Day concert at the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine. This year's program will feature Vaughan Williams's "Fantasia on a Theme" by Thomas Tallis and Saint-Saëns's "Organ Symphony." Tickets are handed out starting at 6 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis and go fast, so line up early if you want a spot. (1047 Amsterdam Ave., Morningside Heights, 8 p.m., nyphil.org)