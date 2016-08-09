Mets to host LGBT Pride Night at Citi Field

The New York baseball team is raising money for the LGBT Network.

The New York Mets will host its first-ever LGBT Pride Night at Citi Field this Saturday, the baseball team said in a news release.

The Aug. 13 game against the San Diego Padres will be dedicated to raising awareness on LGBT-related issues.

More than 5,000 LGBT fans will attend Citi Field to celebrate the event, according to the release. A percentage of ticket costs will go to the LGBT Network’s anti-bullying programs in the New York area, and fans attending the game will receive a commemorative shirt.

​“Bullying is still a major league problem for LGBT youth,” David Kilmnick, the LGBT Network CEO, said in a news release. “Over 82 percent report being verbally and physically harassed in the past year.”

Pre-game events include a “Pride in the Plaza” show outside the Jackie Robinson Rotunda. And stick around after the game for another added event — a free postgame concert headlined by Styx.

Tickets for LGBT Pride Night at Citi Field are available at mets.com/pride.