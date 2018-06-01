No polo shirt, golf cart or even tee necessary -— mini-golf is perhaps the easiest (and maybe most fun) country club game to be played outside of elite green, grassy fields. Make your own rules and definitely grab a drink or two — these NYC mini golf courses aren't for kids!

Score a hole in one, or 21 (who's counting), at these grown-up mini-golf courses.

Pier 25 Nothing beats a game by the water. This TriBeCa putt putt course in Hudson River Park is smaller, but it's been recently renovated and offers a fun and affordable ($7) thing to do. There also are community volleyball games and court rentals if you're feeling especially competitive. If you get hungry, there's a snack bar that sells pizza, hot dogs and more. Pier 25 is cash only, so be prepared.

Shipwrecked This is the real deal. Shipwrecked at 621 Court St. in Red Hook, is a theatrical 18-hole course with, as you guessed it, a pirate-theme. This surprisingly challenging course includes cool features like water and brings in NYC themes like a subway car, the Brooklyn Bridge and Coney Island. It's only $14 to play. Shipwrecked, which opened in 2016, serves up pizza, beer, wine and cider, which you can take to an adults-only deck, if you want to make a night of it.

Figment Popping up at Governors Island each summer Figment is a free mini-golf course designed by artists. Last year's theme was "New York City Has the Beat," honoring the musically vibrant city. The seasonal course is typically open from June through August and is run by volunteers.

Moxy Hotel Times Square's 'Foreplay' The Moxy Hotel Times Square at 485 Seventh Ave. has a miniature putt-putt course featuring life-size animal statues in "naughty" poses called "Foreplay." Admission is free for all, but hotel guests get priority access to the roof with views of the Empire State Building. After ordering drinks at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge, visitors can lounge in one of the roof's scattered seating areas or carry their libations while putting.

Bushwick Country Club Not a country club and not in Bushwick, this Williamsburg dive bar at 618 Grand St. pretty much defines irony. Order a PBR and carry a basket of complimentary off-brand cheese puffs out to the backyard, where a mini-golf course made from crushed PBR can obstacles is yours for the playing. A newly installed hole is "Pickleback Rick and Morty"-themed, by the way. On warm nights, you may have to wait for your putters and a ball, but mini-golf is unlimited and free until the early hours of the morning here. Oh, and did we mention the sweet tea vodka slushies?