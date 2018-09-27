Morbid Anatomy will explore mortality with Green-Wood Cemetery exhibition

Morbid Anatomy is back this fall with a new exhibition, library and program series at the Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn.

The museum presents "Bridging Two Worlds: The Land of the Living and the Land of the Dead," which also will include a program series with events, lectures and access to a library and reading room.

Morbid Anatomy, a longtime Brooklyn museum of the macabre that closed in 2017 before being revived with a Green-Wood residency, will explore mortality with "Bridging Two Worlds." The exhibition will be displayed on the first floor of Green-Wood’s landmarked Fort Hamilton Gatehouse, which was designed by noted Gothic Revival architect Richard Upjohn in 1877.

In addition, Green-Wood will host a series of lectures this fall:

Religious studies scholar Amy Slonaker will reveal the history and modern revival of the Wicker Man (a statue used in sacrificial rituals by the ancient Druids) in neopagan rites and pop culture events. (7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 27 ) Making an Exit: Author and journalist Sarah Murray will share stories, photos and insights from her book, ‘Making an Exit: From the Magnificent to the Macabre — How we Dignify the Dead." (7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 2)

Admission to the exhibition and library are free and open to the public on Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. The exhibition will run through Dec. 2. Click here for more information.