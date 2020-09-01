More of The High Line to reopen to parkgoers in Manhattan this Saturday

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Starting this Saturday, New Yorkers will again be able to explore more of The High Line in Chelsea.

The linear public park on the former freight rail line will again welcome visitors north of Gansevoort Street, up to 30th Street, beginning at noon on Sept. 5. Visitors will also be able to access The Spur, located at the corner of 10th Avenue and 30th Street. The full park is open from noon to 8 p.m. daily.

High Line Park partially reopened to visitors in July after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Various crowd flow and gathering restrictions, however, will remain in effect even as more of the park reopens to the public.

All visitors may only enter the park from Gansevoort and 23rd Streets, but they must travel northbound on the High Line paths. The staircases and elevators located at 14th, 16th, 17th, 20th, 26th, 28th and 30th Streets will be exit only (except for individuals with mobility needs).

The ramp leading from the High Line to Hudson Yards will also be exit only; no one may enter the High Line from Hudson Yards.

Additionally, High Line continues to limit the number of people accessing the park to ensure proper social distancing. Visitors are urged to make a timed-entry reservation prior to their visit at thehighline.org/welcome; a limited number of walk-up passes are available each day at the 23rd Street and Gansevoort Street entry points.

Visitors are required to wear masks to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19. Food and beverage vendors at The High Line remain closed. Bathrooms remain open, and are rigorously and regularly cleaned.

Along with reopening another section of the park to visitors, the High Line also announced the extension of its exhibition of Simone Leigh’s “Brick House” sculpture through next spring. The first commission for the High Line Plinth, Brick House can be viewed on The Spur.

“Many people have told us that the High Line has been a respite in these challenging times, and with that in mind, I’m proud that we’re able to safely extend access to the park through 30th Street,” said Robert Hammond, co-founder and director of the High Line. “I’m especially happy that New Yorkers and visitors will have even more time to enjoy Simone Leigh’s incredible work Brick House up close on the Plinth. Leigh’s monumental sculpture has been a beacon of resilience and beauty for the millions of people who have passed through our neighborhood in the past year.”

For additional information, visit thehighline.org.