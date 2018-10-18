LATEST PAPER
By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
Swing from a "tree" in the middle of an "orchard" on the Lower East Side this weekend as one apple grower celebrates Sunday's National Apple Day. 

The Opal Apple, grown exclusively by Broetje Orchards in Washington State, will set up shop on — you guessed it — Orchard Street for a celebration of all things apple from Friday through Sunday. 

The two-story pop-up will showcase a large wooden sculpture made to look like a tree and several more smaller "trees" as well as crafts, recipe demonstrations and, of course, free apples.

"We were thinking there was no better way to [celebrate] than to erect a big orchard in the middle of the Big Apple," said Paul Esvelt, the orchard's post harvest manager. "We couldn’t have picked a better street for it." 

The pop-up will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday at 156 Orchard St. 

"The bright, sunny look is the natural feel of the orchard," he added. "The natural characteristics of the apple itself are really highlighted in the design."

Alison

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

