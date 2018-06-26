Things to Do New retail shops from Bandier, Alo and more to get your athleisure fix You can also work on your handstand or pick up a matcha latte. Bandier's new Fifth Avenue store features a sneaker floor. Photo Credit: Bandier By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness Updated June 26, 2018 6:14 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The city’s activewear scene continues to shape up. Here’s a look at new places to get your fill of leggings and tanks — as well as take a yoga class or grab a matcha latte — that debuted in New York City this month: STUDIO SPACE: Alo SoHo The Los Angeles-based yoga brand now has a permanent presence in the Big Apple, debuting its first New York City flagship in SoHo. Customers can shop the brand’s selection of leggings, leotards and bras on the ground floor, then put their gear to use at the store’s second-floor yoga studio. The space offers up to eight yoga and fitness classes daily, starting at $25, including worships in handstands, backbends and splits. Post-class or shopping trip, you can refuel at the store’s cafe, which serves Stumptown Coffee, Health-Ade Kombucha and nitro matcha on tap. 96 Spring St. SNEAKER LOVE: Bandier Devotees of this women’s activewear retailer will have to travel a little farther south for its “Fitness District” location. The store relocated its Flatiron shop, opening a two-level store a few blocks away on Fifth Avenue. In addition to its collection of brands like Nike, Dagne Dover and Alala, the new location features a devoted footwear section on the lower level and a grab-and-go cafe from trendy healthyish eatery Broken Coconut, serving yogurt, avocado toast and matcha lattes. 108 Fifth Ave. POP-UP SHOP: Rhone The men’s activewear brand doesn’t have a proper retail location of its own here, instead available at retailers such as Lole and health clubs such as Life Time and Equinox. For the next six months, it is also holding a “shop-in-shop” in three JackRabbit locations in Manhattan. Through Nov. 30, you can shop a curated selection of Rhone gear, such as its running shorts and shirts. 10 Columbus Circle, 42 W. 14th St., 1051 Third Ave. On the horizonRYU The Canadian performance brand, which stands for Respect Your Universe, is opening its first U.S. store in Williamsburg, likely this summer. 76 N. Fourth St.LululemonThe yoga favorite, which has more than a dozen locations in New York City, continues to grow, coming to the ground floor of the Time Warner Center this fall. 10 Columbus CircleBandierThis August, the store is poised to open another Manhattan location, this one in SoHo, which will also feature its fitness studio concept Studio B and a cafe concept. Zero Bond St. By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness Meredith has been a features editor with amNewYork since 2013, covering dining, health, travel and books. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic The season of free outdoor fitness classes is upon us You can leave the wallet at home, but you might need to bring a mat. You can work out on a boat this summerThe HIIT and cardio classes come with views of the Statue of Liberty. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.