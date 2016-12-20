New boxing studios in NYC: Box + Flow, Shadowbox DUMBO, Rumble

Boxing is blowing up.

New York City is already home to a strong boxing scene, thanks to storied gyms like Gleason’s and Church Street Boxing and newer options like Work Train Fight and Overthrow Boxing. The boutique fitness scene has caught on, too, with studios that specialize in no-contact workouts that incorporate bag work and other conditioning.

Here are three new offerings to know.

Box + Flow

Get in both punches and power yoga at this new studio, which debuted last month in NoHo. Founder Olivia Young left the hospitality industry, where she was an executive of the Altamarea Group, to open the unique studio. Trainers pulled from studios such as Work Train Fight and Y7 lead 50-minute group classes that split time between a high-intensity boxing sequence with a bag followed by strengthening yoga poses on the mat. Private sessions are also available. $31/class (includes gloves, mats and towels), wraps $4; 55 Bond St., 212-288-3569, boxandflow.com

Shadowbox DUMBO

Shadowbox quickly developed a following at its Flatiron studio for its 45-minute classes held in a dimly-lit studio and set to a high-energy soundtrack. Next year, it brings the experience to Brooklyn, with a studio in DUMBO. Like the original, the 45-minute group classes combine shadowboxing (no bag) and bag work with body-weight exercises. The new space will feature a studio with 40 bags, and, also like the original, a boxing ring that will be used primarily for private training sessions. $34/class, glove rentals $1, wraps $4; opening Jan. 3 at 55 Prospect St., DUMBO; currently open at 28 W. 20th St., 646-666-0756, shadowboxnyc.com

Rumble Boxing

Get a double dose of Rumble in Manhattan. The brand new studio, which specializes in a workout that uses a water-filled boxing bag, is opening two locations this winter. Its 45-minute group classes are designed to build endurance and strength, with a mix of bag work and body-weight exercises, set to a hip-hop soundtrack. Rumble’s trainers include stars of ABC’s “My Diet is Better Than Yours” and Bravo’s “Work Out New York,” a former WWE NXT Diva and a TV stunt double. $34/class, glove rentals available; opening Jan. 9 at 146 W. 23rd St., opening late winter/early spring at 700 Broadway, rumble-boxing.com