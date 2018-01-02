The New Year means a fresh onslaught of books geared toward helping you look and feel your best.

The latest crop from the category includes the sophomore release by an Instagram sensation, a guide to meditation from the sisters behind the newsletter The Well Daily, fitness tips and recipes from professional athletes (from the worlds of NASCAR and mixed martial arts), the latest publication from a bestselling New Age guru, a cookbook geared toward those prone to emotional eating, and “healthyish” recipes for the realist.

Whether you’re in the market for a new health-conscious cookbook, want to mix up your exercise routine, need meal plan help stat or just want some wellness inspiration, here are a few highlights from the genre.

‘The Four-Pack Revolution’

By Chael Sonnen and Ryan Parsons

Sonnen, a mixed martial arts star, and Parsons, an MMA sports performance expert and coach, teamed up for this guide to losing weight — and keeping it off — with a focus on intense, 10-minute workouts and a balance of carbs, fat and protein in your diet. ($24.99)

‘Super Carb Diet’

By Bob Harper

The host of “The Biggest Loser” is out to make carb a friendly four-letter word in his new book, which breaks down the difference between good and bad carbs, details how to have a balanced diet and provides easy recipes. The celeb trainer also shares some of his signature workouts. ($25.99)

‘Just Sit’

By Sukey Novogratz and Elizabeth Novogratz

The sisters behind the (now-defunct) weekly wellness newsletter The Well Daily offer a beginner’s guide to meditation, from the practice’s roots to instructions on how to sit to its physical and emotional benefits, with engaging illustrations by Niege Borges along the way. ($21.99)

‘Pretty Intense’

By Danica Patrick

Even if you don’t follow NASCAR, you might already be familiar with Patrick: The athlete is a regular on TV, from late-night talk shows to “Chopped,” and in magazines like “Sports Illustrated.” Here, she outlines her 90-day plan for rebooting your body and mind through HIIT and paleo recipes. ($30)

‘Eat Your Feelings: The Food Mood Girl’s Guide to Transforming Your Emotional Eating’

By Lindsey Smith

The health coach and blogger behind Food Mood Girl lays out tips on how to battle cravings during heightened emotional states, from cleaning out your pantry to a rundown of mood-boosting foods to recipes for when you’re stressed. ($24.99)

‘The Bikini Body Motivation & Habits Guide’

By Kayla Itsines

Itsines is quickly building a fitness empire across all media, from her popular Instagram (8.3 million followers to date) to her app, Sweat With Kayla, to her books. Her second features more than 200 recipes, a 28-day meal plan, a 28-day pullout workout poster and motivational tips for staying on track. ($27.99)

‘Fit in 10: Slim & Strong — For Life!’

By Jenna Bergen Southerland

This new guide from Prevention magazine’s fitness director is designed with the busybody in mind, with meals that can be made in 10 minutes, and daily exercises that can be done in 10 minutes. It all adds up to a program geared toward lasting weight loss. ($18.99)

‘Judgment Detox’

By Gabrielle Bernstein

The wellness guru and author of the bestselling books “The Universe Has Your Back” and “May Cause Miracles” is back with a guide to having a healthy relationship with your own sense of judgment through practices such as Kundalini yoga, meditation, tapping, prayer and more. ($25.99)

‘Healthyish’

By Lindsay Maitland Hunt

“Healthyish” is having a moment, from fast-casual restaurants to Bon Appétit’s vertical. In this new cookbook, the recipe developer and food writer shares her recipes for healthy — but still slightly indulgent and 100 percent delicious — meals from breakfast to dinner. (Out Jan. 9, $29.99)

‘How Healing Works’

By Wayne Jonas

Jonas, a family physician and professor of medicine at Georgetown University and Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences, pulls from four decades of patient care and research for this book exploring the body’s own healing process and how to best recover from injuries both major and minor. (Out Jan. 9, $24.99)