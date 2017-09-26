New workouts to try from Equinox, Zumba and more

Gyms are upping their class offerings with unique exercises and tools designed to maximize your workout. If you’re looking to …

Gyms are upping their class offerings with unique exercises and tools designed to maximize your workout. If you’re looking to mix up your routine this fall, here’s a look at new ways to work out.

Gear up for a Spartan Race

Whether or not you’ve signed up for a Spartan Race, you can train like you have. Life Time Athletic has teamed with the company behind the obstacle race events to launch Spartan Strong. The hourlong class incorporates a mix of resistance training, bodyweight movements and cardio drills to build strength and endurance. So expect lots of burpees, bear crawls, sandbag work and plenty of Spartan battle cries (“Aroo!”). Launches Oct. 1, members only, at Life Time Athletic at Sky, 605 W. 42nd St., 212-564-1300, lifetimefitness.com

Work out with a 2-lb. jump rope

Building on its popular boxing class The Cut, Equinox recently added to its studio offerings with The Cut: Jump Rope. At just 30 minutes, the cardio and conditioning class packs a punch, with 1- to 3-minute stretches that use either a standard jump rope or a weighted jump rope by Crossrope that comes in at a whopping 2 pounds. When not jump roping, you’re kept moving with pushups, skier jumps, kickboxing moves and more. Members only, at multiple locations, equinox.com

Do a HIIT Zumba workout

Zumba may be known for its dance choreography, but the newest offering from the brand replaces the salsa with pushups and burpees. The boot camp-style STRONG by Zumba sets plyometrics and strength moves to music, for a fast-paced hourlong workout. The class is offered at various gyms across the city, including Z Club NY, Lucille Roberts, New York Health & Racquet Club, Crunch and, starting next month, 24 Hour Fitness. Membership varies, locations at strong.zumba.com

Train like an elite athlete

You’ve tried HIIT, but how about HILIT? Crunch recently launched ZUU, a 30-minute high-intensity low-impact training workout created by Australian trainer Nathan Helberg. Over there, it’s considered one of the most challenging workouts around. Indeed, the bodyweight training method, which features lots of lunges, bear crawls, high knees and jumping jacks, is used among elite athletes, professional sports teams and the armed forces. Guest pass available for nonmembers, at multiple locations, crunch.com