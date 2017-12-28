You don’t need a big space to throw a big bash on New Year’s Eve.

A cozy apartment can be transformed into a festive scene with just a little preparation and planning, according to veteran party planners.

Simplicity is the key to success and beating stress, said Seri Kertzner, owner of Little Miss Party.

Start by clearing out your living room — or the largest space in your home — and arranging furniture so there is plenty of room for people to stand.

“Move out chairs to the bedroom and turn the dining room table into a buffet,” Kertzner said.

She also advised people not to drive themselves crazy with a deep clean of the apartment.

“You don’t need to be washing down the windows,” she said. “Your apartment is going to become a mess from the party.”

There is one exception, she said. The bathroom should be spotless.

Next, focus on the lighting. Kertzner suggests keeping the lamps on, but shutting the overhead lights to create a comfortable setting. And using a digital music service like Spotify, which has curated playlists, makes it easy to choose a soundtrack for the party.

Experts also say the culinary menu should not be overly ambitious.

“We always suggest preparing as much as you can in advance,” said Kertzner. “You don’t need to blow your budget on food. You can get a cheese platter with some prosciutto or salami. You can also get mini quiches and pigs in a blanket.”

Another tip is to include “tons of crusty bread” and crackers to help people stay full, she said.

Instead of trying to supply a full bar, start with beer and wine and suggest that guests bring a bottle of their favorite liquor.

But the most important beverage of the night is water.

“Serve pitchers of water,” Kertzner said. “People really need to stay hydrated all night long.”

Finally, don’t forget to let your neighbors know you will be hosting a party.

“Typically on New Year’s Eve, people know it’s going to be loud and crazy in their building and they are pretty prepared for it,” said Kertzner. “Invite them over for a cocktail.”