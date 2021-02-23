New York City's Even If It Kills Me hosts virtual murder-mystery experience | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Recently developed company “Even if it Kills Me” is hosting a brand new virtual experience to die for.

With a completely original package specifically designed for an online format, Virtual Murder Mystery Experiences provides a couple of hours of laughter and escape from the real world.

The mystery revolves around the demise of an off-screen victim. Each participant is assigned a unique character, and everyone is a suspect in the murder. Participants are completely immersed into the 90-minute “bizarrely campy world” with character background sheets, costume ideas, custom recipes, playlists and even Zoom backgrounds.

The layout combines scripted moments with guided improvisational additions for characters as they interact with each other. With this structure, participants can be fully immersed into the murderous scenarios without being left completely to their own devices. An expert host is present for the entire experience to help guide participants as well as to facilitate the technical aspects.

This virtual murder mystery experience is different than those of other companies because of the immersive and highly interactive format, the offbeat and comical scenarios and characters, and the option to add professional actors to the mix. The team at Even if it Kills Me incorporates design experts, Zoom specialists and theater professionals to make the experience the best it can be.

“In today’s world it’s harder–and more important–than ever to connect with friends, family and coworkers,” it says on the company website. “Our sole purpose is to create a space to laugh, escape, and share a unique experience as a group, even through a screen.”

The company offers six different themes for parties of eight to ten people. Some of the themes include settings like a Hawaiian cruise, a Texas beauty pageant and even an R-rated strip club. Custom scenarios can also be made for groups upon request. The variety of experiences sets an immersive stage for events like bachelor and bachelorette parties, game nights and corporate events.

The company is based in New York but is able to accommodate any time zone. The Zoom-based experiences are rated from PG-13 to R. The 90-minute murder mystery experience costs $250 for each group of 8-10 people.

For more information, visit the website.