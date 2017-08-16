Nintendo’s ‘Summer of Play’ hits DUMBO Waterfront with free ‘Zelda,’ ‘Mario Kart’ demos

Nintendo’s 2017 Summer of Play tour is set to invade the DUMBO Waterfront from Friday through Sunday (11 a.m. to …

Nintendo’s 2017 Summer of Play tour is set to invade the DUMBO Waterfront from Friday through Sunday (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), allowing visitors to check out an extensive lineup of Switch and 3DS/2DS games. Nearly all are available now for purchase, with the exception of “Pokkén Tournament DX” — an enhanced Wii U port coming to Switch on Sept. 22.

amNewYork has spent significant time with nearly all of the 15 games set for the weekend event. Most are great, but here are some recommendations for which games to play first.

‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’

Back when “Zelda” was released as a Switch launch title in March, amNY gave it a perfect four-star score. “Breath of the Wild” offers something for everyone. From its epic quest narrative and sword-swinging combat to its engaging environmental puzzles and rewards for exploration, the latest “Zelda” is a must play for anyone looking to see what the Switch can do.

‘Snipperclips — Cut It Out, Together!’

Another excellent Switch launch title, “Snipperclips” eschews boss battles in favor of brain-teasing, cooperative puzzles. It’s easy to get lost in the act of trimming friends into shapes to crack each challenge.

‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’

The “Mario Kart” franchise hardly needs much of an introduction, but suffice to say the newest entry for Switch is a blast. Vivid colors, a varied cast of characters and a healthy mix of new and classic courses make this the go-to party game on Nintendo’s new console.

‘Splatoon 2’

Lapsed gamers may be unfamiliar with the “Splatoon” franchise, which made its debut on the Wii U in 2015. It was well-regarded enough to earn a sequel for the Switch that released in July. Competitive, team-based multiplayer makes a mess on screen, but leads to some fun battles with buddies.

‘Pokémon Sun and Moon’

Released last fall, the most recent handheld titles in the “Pokémon” franchise feel like the perfect re-entry point for fans who haven’t played every version of the game the past 20 years. Familiar creatures and some new ones abound in the 3DS’ best game of 2016.

‘Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS’

Nintendo’s long-running fighting game was most recently released for both 3DS and Wii U nearly three years ago, but remains a hit with fans of the franchise. A robust roster offers plenty of options for tangling with pals in chaotic clashes.

If you go

2017 Nintendo Summer of Play at DUMBO Waterfront, Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Brooklyn Bridge Park adjacent to St. Ann’s Warehouse, FREE