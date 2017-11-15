amNewYork’s annual Best Of guide celebrates the best of New York City, both old and new — from the classics that have shaped the Big Apple’s identity to the classics in the making that will help it evolve.

Here’s a look at our picks for the best classics – and new classics – in wellness.

Bryant Park yoga (classic)

Free fitness classes in NYC for best of

Best free outdoor yoga: For 14 seasons strong, New Yorkers have been getting their zen on in the middle of Bryant Park. Twice a week from May to September, hundreds turn out for the outdoor classes, led by leading instructors in the industry with crowds only second to the free outdoor movies. The ease of practice is a big reason for their popularity: Not only are mats provided, the classes are completely free. Bryantpark.org

(Credit: Angelito Jusay)

LifeThyme Market (classic)

LifeThyme Market. Photo by amNewYork staffer Meredith Deliso.

Best place to get your kombucha fix: The 20-plus-year-old West Village institution has it all: a vegan bakery, prepared foods and an affordable hot and cold buffet — and that’s before you get to the shelves lined with house-made kale chips, organic almond butter, apple cider vinegar and a variety of kombucha. 410 Sixth Ave., 212-420-1600, lifethymemarket.com

(Credit: Meredith Deliso)

Rockaway Beach Surf Shop (classic)

The Rockaway Beach Surf Shop, at 177 Beach

Best pro shop: This family-run shop has been supplying Rockaways surfers with boards and wet suits for 45 years — and handcrafting its own boards, which hang across the ceiling, for even longer. If you’re serious about surfing, or looking to dive into the sport, this is on your radar. 177 Beach 116th St., Far Rockaway, 718-474-9345, rockawaybeachsurfshop.net

(Credit: Linda Rosier)

Shambhala Meditation Center (classic)

meditate

Best mindfulness destination: Located in the “Dharma District” for nearly five decades, Shambhala is one of the oldest meditation centers in the city. But it’s big on attracting new practitioners through pay-what-you-can introductory sessions. Donation-based drop-in sittings are also regularly offered, alongside a full calendar of classes that address personal growth topics like confidence and self-worth. 118 W. 22nd St., Sixth Fl., 212-675-5644, ny.shambhala.org

(Credit: iStock)

Church Street Boxing Gym(classic)

Church Street Boxing Gym. Photo provided by Church

Best boxing gym: Pros, newbies and everyone in between have been gloving up at this downtown gym for 20 years on Park Place. In addition to boxing classes for all levels, kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, Krav Maga, boot camps and kids’ classes are also on the schedule. The gym has such a following, last year it opened a second location not even 10 blocks away. 25 Park Place, lower level, 212-571-1333, 52 Walker St., Second Fl., 212-343-2900, csboxinggym.com

(Credit: Jose Tutiven)

Clover Grocery (new classic)

Clover Grocery

Best place to find the latest wellness trends: From switchel to activated superfood popcorn to Halo Top ice cream to Moon Juice dusts, this pricey market from the people behind the restaurant Cafe Clover is stocked with the latest buzzy health food and product. If you are in the market for it, or are just stoking your curiosity, you can get your fix. 259 Sixth Ave., 212-255-5383, clovergrocery.com

(Credit: Liz Clayman)

MNDFL (new classic)

MNDFL. Photo by Natalie Baxter. for amNewYork best

Best place to meet like-minded souls: Since opening in Greenwich Village two years ago, the meditation studio has expanded to the Upper East Side and Williamsburg, as well as launching an online platform. Each location has a lounge that people hang out in, even if they’re not taking a class. Multiple locations, mndflmeditation.com

(Credit: Natalie Baxter)

Gyms go boutique (new classic)

NYSC Lab - Tone House

Best trend: Gyms are getting in on the boutique scene, with spaces that offer group workouts with top trainers, minus the membership. New York Sports Clubs brought together brands such as Cyc and Tone House at its two NYSC Lab locations; Equinox’s Project by Equinox has a pay-per-class model for HIIT, yoga and dance cardio; and Crunch’s SweatShed is stocked with equipment to get you that guaranteed sweat.

(Credit: James Farrell)

TYME (new classic)

TYME has six different jars to start, with

Best healthy fast food: Convenient, affordable healthy meals are the focus of this company, helmed by a former Burger King exec and the founder of the NYC restaurant Fat Radish. It specializes in jars filled with ingredients like kale, avocado and beets for just $10 each, for meals on the go. Find them at Blank Slate Gourmet Market, Equinox and Bridges General. Tymefood.com

(Credit: Meredith Deliso)

abcV (new classic)

abcV. Phto provided by abcV. for 11/15/17 amNewYork

Best place to eat your veggies: The latest venture from Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Paulette Cole is all about the veggie (the “V” stands for vegetables). abcV isn’t the first restaurant to elevate vegetables, of course, but it is making lettuce cups, carrots, broccoli and spinach spaghetti exciting and worth the splurge. 38 E. 19th St., 212-475-5829, abchome.com/dine/abcv

(Credit: abcV)