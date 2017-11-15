amNewYork’s annual Best Of guide celebrates the best of New York City, both old and new — from the classics that have shaped the Big Apple’s identity to the classics in the making that will help it evolve.
Here’s a look at our picks for the best classics – and new classics – in wellness.
Bryant Park yoga (classic)
LifeThyme Market (classic)
Rockaway Beach Surf Shop (classic)
Shambhala Meditation Center (classic)
Church Street Boxing Gym(classic)
Clover Grocery (new classic)
MNDFL (new classic)
Gyms go boutique (new classic)
