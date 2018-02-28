New York City Marathon runners to be selected in Wednesday drawing

About 15,500 runners will be selected out of a pool of 105,000 applicants.

Check your emails — more than 15,500 people will be selected Wednesday to run in the TCS New York City Marathon.

The drawing, which will occur on a “rolling process throughout the day” until Wednesday evening, will add runners to the Nov. 4 race, which already has 50,000 participants from more than 125 countries and all 50 states, according to the New York Road Runners.

Those runners earned guaranteed entry (by hitting the NYRR time-qualifier) to the race when registration opened on Jan. 15. Everyone else was asked to register for the drawing before Feb. 15 for a non-guaranteed spot.

The drawing was open to NYC metro area applicants, those outside of the metro area and international applicants, according to the NYRR website.

I don’t always use twitter, but when I do it’s to nervously stalk @nycmarathon on drawing day. Every. Year. For. 7. Years. #nycmarathon 🙏🏻 — Ashley Ehrie (@Ehrie) February 28, 2018

More than 105,000 applications were received for the drawing — a record number, according to NYRR.

The race, which saw 50,773 runners last year, was the largest marathon in the world in 2017, according to the NYRR.

Its route spans all five boroughs — starting in Staten Island, then heading through parts of Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Manhattan, finishing in Central Park.

Last year, Shalane Flanagan became the first American woman in 40 years and the first American since 2009 to win the women’s marathon in 2 hours, 26 minutes and 53 seconds.