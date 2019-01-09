Things to Do Deals on Broadway tickets, attractions and prix fixe menus combined for 'NYC Winter Outing' NYC Broadway Week, Restaurant Week and Must-See Week are coming to the city at once. It may be cold outside but these deals on Broadway tickets, attractions and dining in the city are too good to pass up. Photo Credit: Julienne Schaer By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Updated January 9, 2019 12:34 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Late winter may be the perfect time to see the city's major attractions, with deals coming on Broadway shows, restaurants and cultural institutions. For about three weeks, from Jan. 21 to Feb. 10, the "NYC Winter Outing" will showcase the best the city has to offer — on the cheap. It's the first time NYC & Company (the city's official marketing organization) will combine its three signature programs — NYC Broadway Week, NYC Restaurant Week and NYC Must-See Week — for a package of deals, specifically, two-for-one tickets and prix-fix menus. The new program is meant to boost tourism to the city in the winter months, but there's no reason locals can't take advantage. Scroll down to see the current rundown of deals: Broadway two-for-one Seeing a Broadway show can be a major expense for anyone, unless you take advantage of two-for-one tickets during the "Winter Outing." The nycgo.com will feature a list of shows offering the deal (with 50 percent off each ticket), and you can subscribe to email updates on the promotion. The general ticket sales codes when checking out will be BWAYWK and BWAYUP (for two-for-one tickets with a seat upgrade option). Here's what you can see for a discount: "Aladdin" "Anastasia" "The Band's Visit" "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" "The Book of Mormon" "The Cher Show" "Chicago" "Choir Boy" "Come From Away" "Dear Evan Hansen" "The Ferryman" "Frozen" "King Kong" "Kinky Boots" "The Lion King" "Mean Girls" "My Fair Lady" "The Phantom of the Opera" "Pretty Woman: The Musical" "The Prom" "True West" "Waitress" "The Waverly Gallery" "Wicked" Noticeably missing is "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," but there are still many shows to choose from. Must-see attractions Maybe there's a museum, zoo or experience you have yet to see for yourself and you've been waiting until prices drop. Good news — that time is now. From National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey (which usually costs $40 per adult) to the 9/11 Tribute Museum (at $15 per person), there's still a lot to explore in your city and now you can do it on the cheap. Once the special two-for-one tickets are up (starting Jan. 9), use MUSTSEE19 when checking out. The following experiences are in on the deal: 9/11 Tribute Museum Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park Bateaux New York Bronx Zoo Brooklyn Botanic Garden Brooklyn Museum Carnegie Hall Tours The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises Cititrek Tour & Guide Services CitySightseeing New York Cruises Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum Dance Entropy Distinguished Concerts International New York DreamWorks Trolls the Experience Empire State Building Observatory Fraunces Tavern Museum Gray Line CitySightseeing New York Bus Tours Hornblower Cruises & Events Houdini Museum of New York Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum Jacques Marchais Museum of Tibetan Art Like A Local Tours Lower Manhattan Tours Madame Tussauds New York Madison Square Garden All Access Tour Mount Vernon Hotel Museum & Garden Museum at Eldridge Street Synagogue Museum of Chinese in America Museum of Jewish Heritage-A Living Memorial to the Holocaust The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) Museum of the City of New York National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey New York Botanical Garden New York City Ballet New York City Photo Safari New York Tour1 New York Water Taxi On Location Tours One World Observatory Radio City Stage Door Tour The Ride (pictured) The Rink at Rockefeller Center Ripley's Believe it or Not! Times Square Rubin Museum of Art Show-Score Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum Spirit of New Jersey Spirit of New York Spyscape: Interactive Spy Museum Steve Cohen's Chamber Magic Tada! Youth Theater The Tour at NBC Studios Tour Noir NYC United Nations The Wall Street Experience Tour Noir NYC United Nations Walks of New York Yankee Stadium Tours Prix fixe meals Almost 400 NYC restaurants will be offering two-course lunches for $26 and/or three-course dinners for $42 each — opening up a lot of dining options from Italian to Indian and more. You can save the restaurants that appeal to you on nycgo.com to be notified when the reservations are open for the deals. Brooklyn Barano Benchmark Restaurant Buttermilk Channel French Louie The Greenhouse Cafe Leuca The Osprey Yellow Magnolia Cafe Bronx Artie's Steak & Seafood Queens Meet the Meat Maiella Staten Island Lorenzo's Restaurant, Bar & Cabaret Manhattan 2West 10 Corso Como 21 Club ABC Cocina ABC Kitchen Ai Fiori Almond Flatiron Altesi Downtown American Cut Steakhouse (midtown and TriBeCa) Amma Restaurant Ammos Estiatorio (Grand Central) Anassa Taverna Aretsky's Patroon Armani/Ristorante Astor Court Atlantic Grill at Lincoln Center Atrio Wine Bar | Restaurant Augustine Aureole — Liberty Room Baar Baar Babu Ji Bagatelle Bann Bar Boulud Bar Freud Bar Italia Bar Primi Barbetta Barbounia Batard Beauty & Essex Becco Bedford & Co. Ben & Jack's Steakhouse (44th Street) Benjamin Steakhouse Prime Benoit Restaurant & Wine Bar Bistro Pierre Lapin Bistrot Leo Black Barn Restaurant Blenheim Blue Fin Bluebird London Bob's Stek & Chop House Bobby Van's Grill (West 45th Street, West 50th Street, Broad Street) Bobo Bocca Di Bacco (Chelsea, Hell's Kitchen, Theatre District) Bocca Restaurant & Bar Bodega Negra at Dream Downtown The Bombay Bread Bar Bo's Kitchen & Bar Room Boucherie & Boucherie Park Avenue South Boulud Sud Brasserie 8 1/2 Brasserie Congnac Brasserie Ruhlmann Bread & Tulips Brooklyn Chop House Burger & Lobster (Bryant Park and Flatiron) Burke & Wills Butter Midtown Cafe Clover Cafe D'Alsace Cafe Boulud Cafe Centro Calle Ocho The Capital Grille (Chrysler Center, Time Life and Wall Street) Casa Lever Casa Mono & Bar Jamon Casa Nonna Catch The Cecile Steakhouse Cesca Charlie Palmer at the Knick and Charlie Palmer Steak Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant Chez Josephine Church & Dey Churrascaria Plataforma Brazillian Steakhouse Cipriani Dolci/Wall Street Claudette Clement The Clocktower Club A Steakhouse Craft Restaurant Cut by Wolfgang Puck DaDong Danji Darbar Darbar Grill David Burke Tavern Davio's Norther Italian Steakhouse DB Bistro Moderne Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse New York Delmonico's Kitchen/Restaurant Docks Oyster Bar Dos Caminos (Meatpacking District, Park Avenue, SoHo, Third Avenue, Times Square) The Dutch The Eddy Edi & The Wolf El Vez Empellon and Empellon Taqueria Empire Steak House (West. 54th Street and East 50th Street) Esca Essex Estiatorio Milos Etcetera Etcetera Farmer & The Fish Feast Felice 15 Gold Street, Felice 64 and Felice 83 Felidia Fig & Olive (downtown, midtown and uptown) Fine & Rare Fish Cheeks Fogo de Chao Churrascaria Brazilian Steakhouse Fonda Frankie & Johnnys Steakhouse (46th Street and 37th Street) Freemans Gabriel's Bar & Restaurant Gaby Brasserie Francaise Gallaghers Steakhouse Gaonnuri Giorgio's of Gramercy Glass House Tavern Gloria Gotham Bar & Grill Gran Morsi Green Fig Grotta Azzura Restaurant Hakkasan New York HanGawi Hanjan Harold's Haru Amsterdam and Hell's Kitchen Hearth Henry at Life Hotel High Street on Hudson The House in Gramercy Park Hunt & Fish Club NYC i Trulli Ristorante/Enoteca Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria Il Cantinori Restaurant Il Mulino (downtown, uptown and TriBeCa) Il Mulino Prime Il Postino Ilili Restaurant Inakaya New York Indochine Irvington Jams Jue Lan Club Junoon Kellari Taverna Khe-Yo Kingside L'Adresse La Fonda Del Sol La Goulue Restaurant La Loteria La Masseria La Pecora Bianca (midtown and NoMad) La Sirene and La Sirene UWS Laduree Lafayette The Lambs Club Restaurant & Bar Lavo Restaurant Le Colonial Le Coq Rico Le Rivage Restaurant Left Bank Legasea The Leopard at des Artistes Leuca Lexington Brass The Library at The Public Lido Limani Lincoln Ristorante Lincoln Square Steak Little Park Lupa Osteria Romana Lure Fishbar Loring Place The Loyal Lupa Osteria Romana Lure Fishbar Maloney & Porcelli Mamo Restaurant Manzo MarkJoseph Steakhouse Marseille Masseria Dei Vini Match 65 Brasserie Merakia Mercer Kitchen Michael's Restaurant Mifune New York Molyvos Restaurant Momofuku Nishi Monkey Bar Montebello Restaurant Morandi The Morgan Dining Room Morimoto NY Morton's The Steakhouse (Manhattan and World Trade Center) Mr. Chow (57th Street and TriBeCa) The Musket Room Naoki Takahashi Naples 45 Ristorante e Pizzeria Narcissa The National Bar & Dining Rooms Natsumi Neta Nice Matin Nick & Stef's Steakhouse Nino's Ristorante Nix Nobu Downtown Bar & Lounge Nonna Beppa Noreetuh Nouhatine at Jean-Gorges Obao Hell's Kitchen Obica Mozzarella Bar Pizza e Cucina Orsay Restaurant Ortzi Osteria della Pace Ousia Root & Bone Rosa Mexicano (First Avenue, TriBeCa, Lincoln Center, Union Square) Rossini's Restaurant Rotisserie Georgette The Russian Tea Room Ruth's Chris Steak House San Carlo Osteria Piemonte Sant Ambroeus (SoHo, West Village) Sarabeth's (Park South, Park Avenue South, TriBeCa, Upper East Side, Upper West Side) Scarpetta Schilling The Sea Fire Grill The Sea Grill Serra by Birreria The Shakespeare Shun Lee Palace, Shun Lee West Smith & Wollensky Smoke Jazz & Supper Club Socarrat Paella Bar (Chelsea, East, Nolita) Society Cafe Sofrito on the Hudson State Grill and Bar Stella 34 Trattoria STK Downtown, STK Midtown and STK Rooftop Storico Strip House Midtown and Strip House Speakeasy Suzuki T Bar Steak and Lounge Taboon Tamarind Tribeca Tao Downtown and Tao Uptown Tarallucci e Vino (East Village, NoMad, Union Square, Upper West Side) Tavern on the Green Ted's Montana Grill Temple Court by Tom Colicchio Tender Steak & Sushi Thalassa Restaurant Todd English Food Hall Toloache and Toloache Thompson Tommy Bahama (Restaurant-Bar-Store) Trattoria Italienne Tribeca Grill The Tuck Room Tudor City Steakhouse Tuome Tutto il Giorno Vandal Vaucluse ViceVersa The View Restaurant and Lounge Vinateria Virginia's Wallflower The Wayfarer The Whitby Bar & Restaurant Woo SoHo The Wright The Writing Room Zengo Zero Otto Nove Zuma Head to nycgo.com for more information about NYC Winter Outing. 