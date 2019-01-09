LATEST PAPER
32° Good Afternoon
32° Good Afternoon
Things to Do

Deals on Broadway tickets, attractions and prix fixe menus combined for 'NYC Winter Outing'

NYC Broadway Week, Restaurant Week and Must-See Week are coming to the city at once.

It may be cold outside but these deals

It may be cold outside but these deals on Broadway tickets, attractions and dining in the city are too good to pass up. Photo Credit: Julienne Schaer

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
Print

Late winter may be the perfect time to see the city's major attractions, with deals coming on Broadway shows, restaurants and cultural institutions.

For about three weeks, from Jan. 21 to Feb. 10, the "NYC Winter Outing" will showcase the best the city has to offer — on the cheap. It's the first time NYC & Company (the city's official marketing organization) will combine its three signature programs — NYC Broadway Week, NYC Restaurant Week and NYC Must-See Week — for a package of deals, specifically, two-for-one tickets and prix-fix menus. 

The new program is meant to boost tourism to the city in the winter months, but there's no reason locals can't take advantage.

Scroll down to see the current rundown of deals:

Broadway two-for-one

Seeing a Broadway show can be a major expense for anyone, unless you take advantage of two-for-one tickets during the "Winter Outing." The nycgo.com will feature a list of shows offering the deal (with 50 percent off each ticket), and you can subscribe to email updates on the promotion.

The general ticket sales codes when checking out will be BWAYWK and BWAYUP (for two-for-one tickets with a seat upgrade option).

Here's what you can see for a discount:

  • "Aladdin"
  • "Anastasia"
  • "The Band's Visit"
  • "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"
  • "The Book of Mormon"
  • "The Cher Show"
  • "Chicago"
  • "Choir Boy"
  • "Come From Away"
  • "Dear Evan Hansen"
  • "The Ferryman"
  • "Frozen"
  • "King Kong" 
  • "Kinky Boots"
  • "The Lion King"
  • "Mean Girls"
  • "My Fair Lady"
  • "The Phantom of the Opera"
  • "Pretty Woman: The Musical"
  • "The Prom"
  • "True West"
  • "Waitress"
  • "The Waverly Gallery"
  • "Wicked"

Noticeably missing is "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," but there are still many shows to choose from.

Must-see attractions 

Maybe there's a museum, zoo or experience you have yet to see for yourself and you've been waiting until prices drop. Good news — that time is now. From National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey (which usually costs $40 per adult) to the 9/11 Tribute Museum (at $15 per person), there's still a lot to explore in your city and now you can do it on the cheap.

Once the special two-for-one tickets are up (starting Jan. 9), use MUSTSEE19 when checking out.

The following experiences are in on the deal:

  • 9/11 Tribute Museum
  • Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park
  • Bateaux New York
  • Bronx Zoo
  • Brooklyn Botanic Garden
  • Brooklyn Museum
  • Carnegie Hall Tours
  • The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
  • Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises
  • Cititrek Tour & Guide Services
  • CitySightseeing New York Cruises
  • Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum
  • Dance Entropy
  • Distinguished Concerts International New York
  • DreamWorks Trolls the Experience
  • Empire State Building Observatory
  • Fraunces Tavern Museum
  • Gray Line CitySightseeing New York Bus Tours
  • Hornblower Cruises & Events
  • Houdini Museum of New York
  • Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum
  • Jacques Marchais Museum of Tibetan Art
  • Like A Local Tours
  • Lower Manhattan Tours
  • Madame Tussauds New York
  • Madison Square Garden All Access Tour
  • Mount Vernon Hotel Museum & Garden
  • Museum at Eldridge Street Synagogue
  • Museum of Chinese in America
  • Museum of Jewish Heritage-A Living Memorial to the Holocaust
  • The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)
  • Museum of the City of New York
  • National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey
  • New York Botanical Garden
  • New York City Ballet
  • New York City Photo Safari
  • New York Tour1
  • New York Water Taxi
  • On Location Tours
  • One World Observatory
  • Radio City Stage Door Tour
  • The Ride (pictured)
  • The Rink at Rockefeller Center
  • Ripley's Believe it or Not! Times Square
  • Rubin Museum of Art
  • Show-Score
  • Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum
  • Spirit of New Jersey
  • Spirit of New York
  • Spyscape: Interactive Spy Museum
  • Steve Cohen's Chamber Magic
  • Tada! Youth Theater
  • The Tour at NBC Studios
  • Tour Noir NYC
  • United Nations
  • The Wall Street Experience
  • Tour Noir NYC
  • United Nations
  • Walks of New York
  • Yankee Stadium Tours

Prix fixe meals 

Almost 400 NYC restaurants will be offering two-course lunches for $26 and/or three-course dinners for $42 each — opening up a lot of dining options from Italian to Indian and more.

You can save  the restaurants that appeal to you on nycgo.com to be notified when the reservations are open for the deals.

Brooklyn

  • Barano
  • Benchmark Restaurant
  • Buttermilk Channel
  • French Louie
  • The Greenhouse Cafe
  • Leuca
  • The Osprey
  • Yellow Magnolia Cafe

Bronx

  • Artie's Steak & Seafood

Queens

  • Meet the Meat 
  • Maiella

Staten Island

  • Lorenzo's Restaurant, Bar & Cabaret

Manhattan

  • 2West
  • 10 Corso Como
  • 21 Club
  • ABC Cocina
  • ABC Kitchen
  • Ai Fiori
  • Almond Flatiron
  • Altesi Downtown
  • American Cut Steakhouse (midtown and TriBeCa)
  • Amma Restaurant
  • Ammos Estiatorio (Grand Central)
  • Anassa Taverna
  • Aretsky's Patroon
  • Armani/Ristorante
  • Astor Court
  • Atlantic Grill at Lincoln Center
  • Atrio Wine Bar | Restaurant
  • Augustine
  • Aureole — Liberty Room
  • Baar Baar
  • Babu Ji
  • Bagatelle
  • Bann
  • Bar Boulud
  • Bar Freud
  • Bar Italia
  • Bar Primi
  • Barbetta
  • Barbounia Batard
  • Beauty & Essex
  • Becco
  • Bedford & Co.
  • Ben & Jack's Steakhouse (44th Street)
  • Benjamin Steakhouse Prime
  • Benoit Restaurant & Wine Bar
  • Bistro Pierre Lapin
  • Bistrot Leo
  • Black Barn Restaurant
  • Blenheim
  • Blue Fin
  • Bluebird London
  • Bob's Stek & Chop House
  • Bobby Van's Grill (West 45th Street, West 50th Street, Broad Street)
  • Bobo
  • Bocca Di Bacco (Chelsea, Hell's Kitchen, Theatre District)
  • Bocca Restaurant & Bar
  • Bodega Negra at Dream Downtown 
  • The Bombay Bread Bar
  • Bo's Kitchen & Bar Room
  • Boucherie & Boucherie Park Avenue South
  • Boulud Sud
  • Brasserie 8 1/2
  • Brasserie Congnac
  • Brasserie Ruhlmann
  • Bread & Tulips
  • Brooklyn Chop House
  • Burger & Lobster (Bryant Park and Flatiron)
  • Burke & Wills
  • Butter Midtown
  • Cafe Clover
  • Cafe D'Alsace
  • Cafe Boulud
  • Cafe Centro
  • Calle Ocho
  • The Capital Grille (Chrysler Center, Time Life and Wall Street)
  • Casa Lever
  • Casa Mono & Bar Jamon
  • Casa Nonna
  • Catch
  • The Cecile Steakhouse
  • Cesca
  • Charlie Palmer at the Knick and Charlie Palmer Steak
  • Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant
  • Chez Josephine
  • Church & Dey
  • Churrascaria Plataforma Brazillian Steakhouse
  • Cipriani Dolci/Wall Street
  • Claudette
  • Clement
  • The Clocktower
  • Club A Steakhouse
  • Craft Restaurant
  • Cut by Wolfgang Puck
  • DaDong
  • Danji
  • Darbar
  • Darbar Grill
  • David Burke Tavern
  • Davio's Norther Italian Steakhouse
  • DB Bistro Moderne
  • Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse New York
  • Delmonico's Kitchen/Restaurant
  • Docks Oyster Bar
  • Dos Caminos (Meatpacking District, Park Avenue, SoHo, Third Avenue, Times Square)
  • The Dutch
  • The Eddy
  • Edi & The Wolf
  • El Vez
  • Empellon and Empellon Taqueria
  • Empire Steak House (West. 54th Street and East 50th Street)
  • Esca
  • Essex
  • Estiatorio Milos
  • Etcetera Etcetera
  • Farmer & The Fish
  • Feast
  • Felice 15 Gold Street, Felice 64 and Felice 83
  • Felidia
  • Fig & Olive (downtown, midtown and uptown)
  • Fine & Rare
  • Fish Cheeks
  • Fogo de Chao Churrascaria Brazilian Steakhouse
  • Fonda
  • Frankie & Johnnys Steakhouse (46th Street and 37th Street)
  • Freemans
  • Gabriel's Bar & Restaurant
  • Gaby Brasserie Francaise
  • Gallaghers Steakhouse
  • Gaonnuri
  • Giorgio's of Gramercy
  • Glass House Tavern
  • Gloria
  • Gotham Bar & Grill
  • Gran Morsi
  • Green Fig
  • Grotta Azzura Restaurant
  • Hakkasan New York
  • HanGawi
  • Hanjan
  • Harold's
  • Haru Amsterdam and Hell's Kitchen
  • Hearth
  • Henry at Life Hotel
  • High Street on Hudson
  • The House in Gramercy Park
  • Hunt & Fish Club NYC
  • i Trulli Ristorante/Enoteca
  • Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria
  • Il Cantinori Restaurant
  • Il Mulino (downtown, uptown and TriBeCa)
  • Il Mulino Prime
  • Il Postino
  • Ilili Restaurant
  • Inakaya New York
  • Indochine
  • Irvington
  • Jams
  • Jue Lan Club
  • Junoon
  • Kellari Taverna
  • Khe-Yo
  • Kingside
  • L'Adresse
  • La Fonda Del Sol
  • La Goulue Restaurant
  • La Loteria
  • La Masseria
  • La Pecora Bianca (midtown and NoMad)
  • La Sirene and La Sirene UWS
  • Laduree
  • Lafayette
  • The Lambs Club Restaurant & Bar
  • Lavo Restaurant
  • Le Colonial
  • Le Coq Rico
  • Le Rivage Restaurant
  • Left Bank
  • Legasea
  • The Leopard at des Artistes
  • Leuca
  • Lexington Brass
  • The Library at The Public
  • Lido
  • Limani
  • Lincoln Ristorante
  • Lincoln Square Steak
  • Little Park
  • Lupa Osteria Romana
  • Lure Fishbar
  • Loring Place
  • The Loyal
  • Lupa Osteria Romana
  • Lure Fishbar
  • Maloney & Porcelli
  • Mamo Restaurant
  • Manzo
  • MarkJoseph Steakhouse
  • Marseille
  • Masseria Dei Vini
  • Match 65 Brasserie
  • Merakia
  • Mercer Kitchen
  • Michael's Restaurant
  • Mifune New York
  • Molyvos Restaurant
  • Momofuku Nishi
  • Monkey Bar
  • Montebello Restaurant
  • Morandi
  • The Morgan Dining Room
  • Morimoto NY
  • Morton's The Steakhouse (Manhattan and World Trade Center) 
  • Mr. Chow (57th Street and TriBeCa)
  • The Musket Room
  • Naoki Takahashi
  • Naples 45 Ristorante e Pizzeria
  • Narcissa
  • The National Bar & Dining Rooms
  • Natsumi
  • Neta
  • Nice Matin
  • Nick & Stef's Steakhouse
  • Nino's Ristorante
  • Nix
  • Nobu Downtown Bar & Lounge
  • Nonna Beppa
  • Noreetuh
  • Nouhatine at Jean-Gorges
  • Obao Hell's Kitchen
  • Obica Mozzarella Bar Pizza e Cucina
  • Orsay Restaurant
  • Ortzi
  • Osteria della Pace
  • Ousia
  • Root & Bone
  • Rosa Mexicano (First Avenue, TriBeCa, Lincoln Center, Union Square)
  • Rossini's Restaurant
  • Rotisserie Georgette
  • The Russian Tea Room
  • Ruth's Chris Steak House
  • San Carlo Osteria Piemonte
  • Sant Ambroeus (SoHo, West Village)
  • Sarabeth's (Park South, Park Avenue South, TriBeCa, Upper East Side, Upper West Side)
  • Scarpetta
  • Schilling
  • The Sea Fire Grill
  • The Sea Grill
  • Serra by Birreria
  • The Shakespeare
  • Shun Lee Palace, Shun Lee West
  • Smith & Wollensky
  • Smoke Jazz & Supper Club
  • Socarrat Paella Bar (Chelsea, East, Nolita)
  • Society Cafe
  • Sofrito on the Hudson
  • State Grill and Bar
  • Stella 34 Trattoria
  • STK Downtown, STK Midtown and STK Rooftop
  • Storico
  • Strip House Midtown and Strip House Speakeasy
  • Suzuki
  • T Bar Steak and Lounge
  • Taboon
  • Tamarind Tribeca
  • Tao Downtown and Tao Uptown
  • Tarallucci e Vino (East Village, NoMad, Union Square, Upper West Side)
  • Tavern on the Green
  • Ted's Montana Grill
  • Temple Court by Tom Colicchio
  • Tender Steak & Sushi
  • Thalassa Restaurant
  • Todd English Food Hall
  • Toloache and Toloache Thompson
  • Tommy Bahama (Restaurant-Bar-Store)
  • Trattoria Italienne
  • Tribeca Grill
  • The Tuck Room
  • Tudor City Steakhouse
  • Tuome
  • Tutto il Giorno
  • Vandal
  • Vaucluse
  • ViceVersa
  • The View Restaurant and Lounge
  • Vinateria
  • Virginia's
  • Wallflower
  • The Wayfarer
  • The Whitby Bar & Restaurant
  • Woo SoHo
  • The Wright
  • The Writing Room
  • Zengo
  • Zero Otto Nove
  • Zuma

Head to nycgo.com for more information about NYC Winter Outing.

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com

Things to Do Photos & Videos

This Times Square seafood spot has something for Restaurant Week is almost here, with 370 choices
Threes Brewing is turning four years old on Our freebie guide to the city
The January edition of the Apollo Theater series From Rakim to raclette, here's what to do this weekend
Members of the New York City Gay Hockey Rangers Pride Night, parties and more to do this week
Pants arse so overrated
Ring in the Year of the Pig at Ring in the Lunar New Year at these parades and festivals