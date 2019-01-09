Late winter may be the perfect time to see the city's major attractions, with deals coming on Broadway shows, restaurants and cultural institutions.

For about three weeks, from Jan. 21 to Feb. 10, the "NYC Winter Outing" will showcase the best the city has to offer — on the cheap. It's the first time NYC & Company (the city's official marketing organization) will combine its three signature programs — NYC Broadway Week, NYC Restaurant Week and NYC Must-See Week — for a package of deals, specifically, two-for-one tickets and prix-fix menus.

The new program is meant to boost tourism to the city in the winter months, but there's no reason locals can't take advantage.

Scroll down to see the current rundown of deals:

Broadway two-for-one

Seeing a Broadway show can be a major expense for anyone, unless you take advantage of two-for-one tickets during the "Winter Outing." The nycgo.com will feature a list of shows offering the deal (with 50 percent off each ticket), and you can subscribe to email updates on the promotion.

The general ticket sales codes when checking out will be BWAYWK and BWAYUP (for two-for-one tickets with a seat upgrade option).

Here's what you can see for a discount:

"Aladdin"

"Anastasia"

"The Band's Visit"

"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"

"The Book of Mormon"

"The Cher Show"

"Chicago"

"Choir Boy"

"Come From Away"

"Dear Evan Hansen"

"The Ferryman"

"Frozen"

"King Kong"

"Kinky Boots"

"The Lion King"

"Mean Girls"

"My Fair Lady"

"The Phantom of the Opera"

"Pretty Woman: The Musical"

"The Prom"

"True West"

"Waitress"

"The Waverly Gallery"

"Wicked"

Noticeably missing is "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," but there are still many shows to choose from.

Must-see attractions

Maybe there's a museum, zoo or experience you have yet to see for yourself and you've been waiting until prices drop. Good news — that time is now. From National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey (which usually costs $40 per adult) to the 9/11 Tribute Museum (at $15 per person), there's still a lot to explore in your city and now you can do it on the cheap.

Once the special two-for-one tickets are up (starting Jan. 9), use MUSTSEE19 when checking out.

The following experiences are in on the deal:

9/11 Tribute Museum

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Bateaux New York

Bronx Zoo

Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Brooklyn Museum

Carnegie Hall Tours

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises

Cititrek Tour & Guide Services

CitySightseeing New York Cruises

Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

Dance Entropy

Distinguished Concerts International New York

DreamWorks Trolls the Experience

Empire State Building Observatory

Fraunces Tavern Museum

Gray Line CitySightseeing New York Bus Tours

Hornblower Cruises & Events

Houdini Museum of New York

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

Jacques Marchais Museum of Tibetan Art

Like A Local Tours

Lower Manhattan Tours

Madame Tussauds New York

Madison Square Garden All Access Tour

Mount Vernon Hotel Museum & Garden

Museum at Eldridge Street Synagogue

Museum of Chinese in America

Museum of Jewish Heritage-A Living Memorial to the Holocaust

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)

Museum of the City of New York

National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey

New York Botanical Garden

New York City Ballet

New York City Photo Safari

New York Tour1

New York Water Taxi

On Location Tours

One World Observatory

Radio City Stage Door Tour

The Ride (pictured)

The Rink at Rockefeller Center

Ripley's Believe it or Not! Times Square

Rubin Museum of Art

Show-Score

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

Spirit of New Jersey

Spirit of New York

Spyscape: Interactive Spy Museum

Steve Cohen's Chamber Magic

Tada! Youth Theater

The Tour at NBC Studios

Tour Noir NYC

United Nations

The Wall Street Experience

Tour Noir NYC

United Nations

Walks of New York

Yankee Stadium Tours

Prix fixe meals

Almost 400 NYC restaurants will be offering two-course lunches for $26 and/or three-course dinners for $42 each — opening up a lot of dining options from Italian to Indian and more.

You can save the restaurants that appeal to you on nycgo.com to be notified when the reservations are open for the deals.

Brooklyn

Barano

Benchmark Restaurant

Buttermilk Channel

French Louie

The Greenhouse Cafe

Leuca

The Osprey

Yellow Magnolia Cafe

Bronx

Artie's Steak & Seafood

Queens

Meet the Meat

Maiella

Staten Island

Lorenzo's Restaurant, Bar & Cabaret

Manhattan

2West

10 Corso Como

21 Club

ABC Cocina

ABC Kitchen

Ai Fiori

Almond Flatiron

Altesi Downtown

American Cut Steakhouse (midtown and TriBeCa)

Amma Restaurant

Ammos Estiatorio (Grand Central)

Anassa Taverna

Aretsky's Patroon

Armani/Ristorante

Astor Court

Atlantic Grill at Lincoln Center

Atrio Wine Bar | Restaurant

Augustine

Aureole — Liberty Room

Baar Baar

Babu Ji

Bagatelle

Bann

Bar Boulud

Bar Freud

Bar Italia

Bar Primi

Barbetta

Barbounia Batard

Beauty & Essex

Becco

Bedford & Co.

Ben & Jack's Steakhouse (44th Street)

Benjamin Steakhouse Prime

Benoit Restaurant & Wine Bar

Bistro Pierre Lapin

Bistrot Leo

Black Barn Restaurant

Blenheim

Blue Fin

Bluebird London

Bob's Stek & Chop House

Bobby Van's Grill (West 45th Street, West 50th Street, Broad Street)

Bobo

Bocca Di Bacco (Chelsea, Hell's Kitchen, Theatre District)

Bocca Restaurant & Bar

Bodega Negra at Dream Downtown

The Bombay Bread Bar

Bo's Kitchen & Bar Room

Boucherie & Boucherie Park Avenue South

Boulud Sud

Brasserie 8 1/2

Brasserie Congnac

Brasserie Ruhlmann

Bread & Tulips

Brooklyn Chop House

Burger & Lobster (Bryant Park and Flatiron)

Burke & Wills

Butter Midtown

Cafe Clover

Cafe D'Alsace

Cafe Boulud

Cafe Centro

Calle Ocho

The Capital Grille (Chrysler Center, Time Life and Wall Street)

Casa Lever

Casa Mono & Bar Jamon

Casa Nonna

Catch

The Cecile Steakhouse

Cesca

Charlie Palmer at the Knick and Charlie Palmer Steak

Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant

Chez Josephine

Church & Dey

Churrascaria Plataforma Brazillian Steakhouse

Cipriani Dolci/Wall Street

Claudette

Clement

The Clocktower

Club A Steakhouse

Craft Restaurant

Cut by Wolfgang Puck

DaDong

Danji

Darbar

Darbar Grill

David Burke Tavern

Davio's Norther Italian Steakhouse

DB Bistro Moderne

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse New York

Delmonico's Kitchen/Restaurant

Docks Oyster Bar

Dos Caminos (Meatpacking District, Park Avenue, SoHo, Third Avenue, Times Square)

The Dutch

The Eddy

Edi & The Wolf

El Vez

Empellon and Empellon Taqueria

Empire Steak House (West. 54th Street and East 50th Street)

Esca

Essex

Estiatorio Milos

Etcetera Etcetera

Farmer & The Fish

Feast

Felice 15 Gold Street, Felice 64 and Felice 83

Felidia

Fig & Olive (downtown, midtown and uptown)

Fine & Rare

Fish Cheeks

Fogo de Chao Churrascaria Brazilian Steakhouse

Fonda

Frankie & Johnnys Steakhouse (46th Street and 37th Street)

Freemans

Gabriel's Bar & Restaurant

Gaby Brasserie Francaise

Gallaghers Steakhouse

Gaonnuri

Giorgio's of Gramercy

Glass House Tavern

Gloria

Gotham Bar & Grill

Gran Morsi

Green Fig

Grotta Azzura Restaurant

Hakkasan New York

HanGawi

Hanjan

Harold's

Haru Amsterdam and Hell's Kitchen

Hearth

Henry at Life Hotel

High Street on Hudson

The House in Gramercy Park

Hunt & Fish Club NYC

i Trulli Ristorante/Enoteca

Il Buco Alimentari & Vineria

Il Cantinori Restaurant

Il Mulino (downtown, uptown and TriBeCa)

Il Mulino Prime

Il Postino

Ilili Restaurant

Inakaya New York

Indochine

Irvington

Jams

Jue Lan Club

Junoon

Kellari Taverna

Khe-Yo

Kingside

L'Adresse

La Fonda Del Sol

La Goulue Restaurant

La Loteria

La Masseria

La Pecora Bianca (midtown and NoMad)

La Sirene and La Sirene UWS

Laduree

Lafayette

The Lambs Club Restaurant & Bar

Lavo Restaurant

Le Colonial

Le Coq Rico

Le Rivage Restaurant

Left Bank

Legasea

The Leopard at des Artistes

Leuca

Lexington Brass

The Library at The Public

Lido

Limani

Lincoln Ristorante

Lincoln Square Steak

Little Park

Lupa Osteria Romana

Lure Fishbar

Loring Place

The Loyal

Lupa Osteria Romana

Lure Fishbar

Maloney & Porcelli

Mamo Restaurant

Manzo

MarkJoseph Steakhouse

Marseille

Masseria Dei Vini

Match 65 Brasserie

Merakia

Mercer Kitchen

Michael's Restaurant

Mifune New York

Molyvos Restaurant

Momofuku Nishi

Monkey Bar

Montebello Restaurant

Morandi

The Morgan Dining Room

Morimoto NY

Morton's The Steakhouse (Manhattan and World Trade Center)

Mr. Chow (57th Street and TriBeCa)

The Musket Room

Naoki Takahashi

Naples 45 Ristorante e Pizzeria

Narcissa

The National Bar & Dining Rooms

Natsumi

Neta

Nice Matin

Nick & Stef's Steakhouse

Nino's Ristorante

Nix

Nobu Downtown Bar & Lounge

Nonna Beppa

Noreetuh

Nouhatine at Jean-Gorges

Obao Hell's Kitchen

Obica Mozzarella Bar Pizza e Cucina

Orsay Restaurant

Ortzi

Osteria della Pace

Ousia

Root & Bone

Rosa Mexicano (First Avenue, TriBeCa, Lincoln Center, Union Square)

Rossini's Restaurant

Rotisserie Georgette

The Russian Tea Room

Ruth's Chris Steak House

San Carlo Osteria Piemonte

Sant Ambroeus (SoHo, West Village)

Sarabeth's (Park South, Park Avenue South, TriBeCa, Upper East Side, Upper West Side)

Scarpetta

Schilling

The Sea Fire Grill

The Sea Grill

Serra by Birreria

The Shakespeare

Shun Lee Palace, Shun Lee West

Smith & Wollensky

Smoke Jazz & Supper Club

Socarrat Paella Bar (Chelsea, East, Nolita)

Society Cafe

Sofrito on the Hudson

State Grill and Bar

Stella 34 Trattoria

STK Downtown, STK Midtown and STK Rooftop

Storico

Strip House Midtown and Strip House Speakeasy

Suzuki

T Bar Steak and Lounge

Taboon

Tamarind Tribeca

Tao Downtown and Tao Uptown

Tarallucci e Vino (East Village, NoMad, Union Square, Upper West Side)

Tavern on the Green

Ted's Montana Grill

Temple Court by Tom Colicchio

Tender Steak & Sushi

Thalassa Restaurant

Todd English Food Hall

Toloache and Toloache Thompson

Tommy Bahama (Restaurant-Bar-Store)

Trattoria Italienne

Tribeca Grill

The Tuck Room

Tudor City Steakhouse

Tuome

Tutto il Giorno

Vandal

Vaucluse

ViceVersa

The View Restaurant and Lounge

Vinateria

Virginia's

Wallflower

The Wayfarer

The Whitby Bar & Restaurant

Woo SoHo

The Wright

The Writing Room

Zengo

Zero Otto Nove

Zuma

Head to nycgo.com for more information about NYC Winter Outing.