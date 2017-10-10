These four talks at this week’s New York City Wine and Food Festival are free with RSVP.

Inaugural Free and Sustainable Cooking

Learn more about what’s being done in the sustainable food realm with chef José Andrés and former White House chef Sam Kass, moderated by Susan Ungaro, president of the James Beard Foundation. Oct. 13, 12:30-1:15 p.m.; Pier 94, RSVP here

Inside ‘Celebrated Living’s’ Platinum List Awards

Celebrated Living editor-in-chief Eric Newill leads this inside look at the making of the magazine’s Platinum List Awards, with winners Samantha Brown of PBS and the Travel Channel, “Chopped” judge Maneet Chauhan, New York Fashion Week founder Fern Mallis, Tao Group head chef Ralph Scamardella and chef Michael White. Oct. 13, 2-2:45 p.m.; Pier 94, RSVP here

Raising the Bar: Are Craft Cocktails the New ‘Farm-to-Table’?

Cocktail connoisseurs Pietro Collina (bar manager at The NoMad), Natasha David (Nitecap) and Allen Katz (director of spirits education and mixology for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits) will talk all things craft cocktails at this panel moderated by Punch editor-in-chief Talia Baiocchi. Oct. 13, 3:30-4:15 p.m.; Pier 94, RSVP here

Chefs are Rock Stars and Rock Stars are Chefs

Chef Mario Batali, Jarobi White of A Tribe Called Quest and music writer Brooke Mazurek will explore the relationship between food and music in a discussion moderated by Billboard deputy editor Isabel Gonzalez-Whitaker. Oct. 13, 4:30-5:15 p.m.; Pier 94, RSVP here