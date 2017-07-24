Panorama’s new Sephora tent offers free beauty services

Bad festival selfies, no more. Sephora will offer free beauty services to Panorama festivalgoers at Randall’s Island this weekend.

The cosmetics company will be pitching its very own beauty tent at the three-day music event, where you can escape for primping services that range from makeup application at the Beauty Bar — think festival trends like metallic brows and body jewels — to a hair styling station sponsored by Ouai, perhaps for a set of those braids you’ve watched a handful of YouTube tutorials on but can’t quite master.

Of all the services on offer in the tent (which are all complimentary to ticket holders) the Mask Lounge sounds like an essential festival pit stop. Afterall, your skin will need some pampering after spending three days in the sun.

Panorama features headliners Solange, A Tribe Called Quest, Nine Inch Nails and Frank Ocean, among others. The festival will be held July 28 through 30 between noon and 10 p.m.