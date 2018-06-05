If you missed out on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop wellness summit this year, you may want to check out POPSUGAR’s “Play/Ground” — a two-day fitness festival featuring Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling and other stars.

This milennial-centric expo brings together A-list celebrities, pop culture luminaries, fitness and wellness activities, an adult playground, shopping bazaars and live music to Pier 94 this weekend (and for a fraction of the cost of Goop, which ranges from $650 to $2,000 a ticket).

For $70 a day or $200 for the entire weekend, you’ll start with a workout led by Kayla Itsines, mindfulness demonstrations and “feel-good” beauty treatments, and you’ll have a full day of workshops and lectures by powerful women entrepreneurs like Hudson, who founded Fabletics, CEOs like Flywheel’s Sarah Robb O’Hagan, activists like Carolyn DeWitt of Rock the Vote and authors including Sara Shepard of “Pretty Little Liars.” There will also be time to learn from a Victoria’s Secret Angel and makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury.

The women will lecture on topics ranging from “How to get the perfect selfie” with POPSUGAR’s Kirbie Johnson to how you can “redefine the pursuit of happiness” with Hudson.

If you get a bit antsy, you can literally glide down rainbow slides into an oversized ball pit, swing on a jungle gym and take your selfie in front of a bubble gum wall.

There will also be street art and murals by established and up-and-coming artists on view, live DJs sets and a concert with artists like AlunaGeorge and a number of beauty brands that will offer tips, tutorials and touch-ups along the way.

Visit popsugarplayground.com for more information.