Popular yoga chain CorePower Yoga now open in NYC

CorePower Yoga is here.

The first New York City location for the popular Denver-based yoga chain opens Tuesday, May 23.

The Upper West Side space features two heated studio rooms created with sustainable materials.

Classes include the signature CorePower Yoga 2, a heated vinyasa class, and the popular Yoga Sculpt, which incorporates free weights and strength-training moves like squats and lunges into the yoga sequence. Both heated and unheated yoga classes are offered.

Among the studio amenities are changing rooms, showers, private lockers, mat and towel rentals, and a retail boutique selling men’s and women’s activewear and accessories.

Classes are $32 (packages available), and new clients can get their first week free.

(2030 Broadway, Suite 202, 917-636-4440, corepoweryoga.com)