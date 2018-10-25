How would you like to speed date with the Property Brothers — a design speed date?

From noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott will host an event at Bocce Union Square to introduce their new home design concept, Casaza, and will offer design ideas to guests in a speed dating format. One winner could get a 30-minute "design date" for their home and $1,000 to spend online at Casaza.

There will be free giveaways, and Bocce Union Square will provide food for attendees.

Make sure to RSVP for the event online at casaza.com because you'll also get 25 percent off anything you buy at Casaza. It's also how you'll enter to win the 30-minute design date.

The HGTV stars have plenty of experience helping people fix up their homes — "Property Brothers" is in its 13th season and has been one of the network's highest-rated TV shows with a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2015.