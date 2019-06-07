LATEST PAPER
80° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
80° Good Afternoon
Things to Do

Sheila E. headlines Only in Queens Summer Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park

The Only in Queens Summer Festival will be

The Only in Queens Summer Festival will be held in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 23. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
Print

A free concert and festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park will celebrate all things Queens.

Hosted by Borough President Melinda Katz, the Only in Queens Summer Festival will take over the park on June 23, from 3 to 8 p.m.

“Queen of Percussion” Sheila E. will headline the concert, a Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage production that also features performances by soul artist Musiq Soulchild and dancehall phenom Kranium.

“There is no better way to kick off summer than by welcoming the ‘Queen of Percussion’ to Queens for what will be a great concert,” Katz said. “Sheila E., Musiq Soulchild and Kranium are sure to put on a show that will get everyone up and dancing.”

The concert kicks off at 5 p.m., but there will be plenty to do (and eat) in the park before the music starts.

The festival also features a diverse array of food vendors, curated by the minds behind the Queens International Night Market, a scavenger hunt and exhibits on the World’s Fair with photos and memorabilia from both the 1964 and 1939 iterations.

Lauren Cook

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Things to Do Photos & Videos

The 6th Annual New York Bacon and Beer Bacon & Beer Classic & more to do this weekend
Not your average outdoor market, CraftNewYork features curated Our freebie guide to the city
Take a free workout class at Brookfield Place Taste of Times Square and more to do this week
Taste bites from the city's acclaimed restaurants, meet Don't just march, celebrate at these Pride parties
The deal: Not only can you get unlimited Dive into these bottomless brunches
The only thing better than a brownie is 16 rainbow treats perfect for Pride Month