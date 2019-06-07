A free concert and festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park will celebrate all things Queens.

Hosted by Borough President Melinda Katz, the Only in Queens Summer Festival will take over the park on June 23, from 3 to 8 p.m.

“Queen of Percussion” Sheila E. will headline the concert, a Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage production that also features performances by soul artist Musiq Soulchild and dancehall phenom Kranium.

“There is no better way to kick off summer than by welcoming the ‘Queen of Percussion’ to Queens for what will be a great concert,” Katz said. “Sheila E., Musiq Soulchild and Kranium are sure to put on a show that will get everyone up and dancing.”

The concert kicks off at 5 p.m., but there will be plenty to do (and eat) in the park before the music starts.

The festival also features a diverse array of food vendors, curated by the minds behind the Queens International Night Market, a scavenger hunt and exhibits on the World’s Fair with photos and memorabilia from both the 1964 and 1939 iterations.