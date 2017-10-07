The Rink at Rockefeller Center made its grand return before the leaves even changed colors.

The rink, which typically opens Columbus Day weekend, kicked off its season on Saturday, with options to pre-book a skating time and schedule an afternoon tea and skate – a newer program at the venue, according to a spokeswoman.

A special opening ceremony, featuring Olympic figure skaters, will officially kick off the season on Monday.

Olympic champions Meryl Davis and Charlie White will host the opening ceremony at 10 a.m., marking the start of a season of live performances from figure skaters, ice dancers and more.

Skating typically costs $25 per session and rises to $32 during peak season, which runs from Nov. 22 through Jan. 1. The rink is open daily. See a full schedule at therinkatrockcenter.com.

The tea and skate package for $49-$55 includes an afternoon tea at the Rock Center Cafe at 3:30 p.m., general admission to the rink and skate rentals.

There are only two months until the holiday season begins, so hit the rink for $25 while you still can.