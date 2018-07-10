Your dreams have finally come true: There’s an entire pop-up exhibit dedicated to rosé and you can bet it’s over-the-top.

Starting July 12 at a former two-story Charming Charlie in midtown, The Rosé Mansion unfolds like a rose with every turn of the corner. Each room is a completely different experience that is geared toward getting you to learn more about rosé and its history, sample it and take pictures of everything you see and experience.

From giant chandeliers you can swing on and a pink champagne fountain to a wall you can scratch and sniff, all your senses are used throughout the walkthrough.

We checked out the space this week ahead of the opening to give you an idea of what to expect when you go.

You'll marvel at the champagne fountain The sparkling wine room features a glittery floor upon which a tall fountain of pink champagne overflows into glasses "because what's better than a champagne fountain?" Balliet says. It's so fancy you'll forget your rent check is due for your studio apartment. If you take a look around, you'll learn how to uncork a bottle with a sword, how champagne is made all over the world and even find a ball pit that is meant to make you feel like you're floating into a glass of sparking wine yourself. Here, you'll get to taste a cava from Spain.

'Bathe' in rose petals, swing on a chandelier and live a life of luxury There's much to be done when you live in a Rosé mansion, like sitting in a bathtub full of rose petals in a lush make-believe garden, swinging on a large chandelier, and literally putting a crown on your head like the queen or king you are.

Customize your wine A wine expert will craft a customized glass of wine to your liking. Much like in a deli, you'll mark on a card what you'd like your rosé to be (how heavy and acidic). There are 27 different combinations but only one you.

Learn about who drank rosé besides New Yorkers Rosé has existed for as long as red and white wine have. Even the Romans drank it and you can pretend to be one yourself by lounging and pretending to be fed grapes. This amazing mural completes the experience.

Smell the roses, literally There are five smaller rooms within the mansion that offer vivid Instagram opportunities. These "picture-perfect" rooms are zany, from a pink flamingo-filled closet-sized space to one full of faux pink flowers that literally smell like rosebuds in an English garden. Others use lighting effects and perspective to make you feel as if you're watching wine pouring out before you in an empty space.

The flamingo room.

You'll learn about more local wines in this room with real plants.