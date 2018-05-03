Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s wedding on May 19th will be met with pomp and circumstance, a flood of Union Jacks and enough champagne to fill a guard’s bearskin cap.

On this side of the pond it will be quieter, but the “Downton Abbey” exhibit is taking a cue from its namesake and hosting celebrations for New Yorkers who want to toast the happy couple.

Fans can gather at the exhibit, which has been extended through Sept. 3, in midtown for a schooling in royal wedding traditions within the museum, enjoy celebration scones, learn how to make the perfect British cocktail and even learn dining etiquette, which would make the Mrs. Hughes — the housekeeper at Downton — proud.

Mrs. Hughes wouldn’t approve of all the hubub, but she’d put on the best bloody party for the Crawley family, according to Phyllis Logan, the actress who portayed her in the series.

“She wouldn’t do it any damage but she’s all for the working man and woman,” she told amNewYork in a phone interview. “She might not be reveling as much as anybody else. She’d be overseeing everything and getting the cleaning and painting done. It’d be busy, busy, busy.”

While the city of London will be busy for the wedding, folks in the rural parts of the U.K. might celebrate by putting on tea parties, selling cakes in the street and putting up red, white and blue bunting before toasting the couple, Logan said.

Prince Harry’s bride-to-be is an exciting addition to the royal family, Logan added.

“I think most people think that Megan Markle is a big plus for the royal household,” she said. “People think she’ll bring more of a modern outlook to what has been considered a staid institution.”

It’ll be one for the books, for sure — Markle is the first American to marry into the family. Some see it as a marriage of two cultures.

With that in mind, New Yorkers have cause to celebrate. Logan suggests we take to the streets in creative hats on the day of the nuptials.

“Everybody loves a hat,” she said with a chuckle. “The wackier the better. Get your fascinators out and pop the prosecco. Men can wear a fascinator, too.”

So grab your hat and check out the events below:

May 4- 7: “Travesties” sweepstakes

Visitors can share a photo of themselves at the exhibition using a special, exhibit-provided hashtag for a chance to win two tickets to see “Travesties” at Roundabout Theatre Company and High Tea at Oscar Wilde Restaurant.

May 8: Guest speaker: Anne Chertoff, royals expert

3 to 5 p.m.

Chertoff will discuss fashion and style from the Edwardian era and royal wedding style tips.

May 9 – 11: The Benjamin sweepstakes

Visitors can share a photo of themselves at the exhibition using the special hashtag for a chance to spend a weekend like royalty with The Benjamin Hotel’s VIP giveaway. One lucky winner will receive a two-night summer stay at The Benjamin Hotel and brunch for two at Geoffrey Zakarian’s The National Restaurant.

May 12: Mixologist class at Park Central

3 to 4:30 p.m.

Learn how to make the perfect British cocktail to toast the soon-to-be wedded couple at Park Central Hotel’s “Downton Abbey: The Exhibition-inspired Mixologist Class.” Each cocktail will be named after a character from “Downton Abbey” and guests can purchase package tickets on the Park Central website.

May 13: Mother’s Day giveaway

All moms will be treated like royalty and receive a special rose from the Crawley family to celebrate the day.

May 14: “Anastasia” giveaway

Visitors can share a photo of themselves at the exhibition using the special hashtag for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see the hit Broadway musical about another royal family, “Anastasia.”

May 15: Guest speaker: Myka Meier, Etiquette Expert

3 to 5 p.m.

Meier will be stationed by the dining room area to discuss royal wedding etiquette, table manners and the proper rules of dining.

May 16: “Downton” tea giveaway

At 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., guests will receive a free “Downton Abbey” tea blend fit for a king or queen while supplies last.

May 17: Guest speaker: Anne Chertoff, royals expert

3 to 5 p.m.

Chertoff will discuss royal wedding traditions and fashion trends.

May 18: Westhouse Hotel happy hour

7 to 9 p.m.

Practice the royal family toast with the “Downton” happy hour at Westhouse Hotel’s bar, The Den. Show your exhibit ticket at the bar and receive a buy-one, get-one free “Downton”-inspired cocktail.

May 20-21: “Waitress” sweepstakes

Visitors can share a photo of themselves at the exhibition using the special hashtag for a chance to win two tickets to the hit Broadway musical and a copy of “Downton Abbey: A Year in the Life.”

May 22: Guest speaker: Myka Meier, etiquette expert

10 a.m. to noon

Meier returns to share tips and recommendations for proper social graces.

May 23- 25: The Whitby sweepstakes

Visitors can share a photo of themselves at the exhibition using the special hashtag for a chance to enjoy “Downton Abbey: The Exhibition Afternoon Tea” for two at The Whitby Hotel.

May 26: Mixologist class at Park Central

3 to 4:30 p.m.

Continue to celebrate a fun-filled Royals Month with Park Central Hotel, with their second “Downton Abbey: The Exhibition”-inspired mixologist class.

The exhibition is open daily between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., including holidays and ticket prices vary with adults starting at $30.