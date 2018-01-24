The glitz, the glamour and deep-dish drama mamas of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” are back on Thursday and the city is prepared to hunker down and watch the throwdown begin.

This year’s returning contestants include drag queens BenDeLaCreme, Milk (from Manhattan), Aja (from Brooklyn), Chi Chi Devayne, Kennedy Davenport, Morgan McMichaels, Shangela, Thorgy Thor and Trixie Mattel — all of whom have won “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in the past.

This year, they’ll not only be competing to be named in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, but for prizes including a one-year supply of high-end cosmetics and $100,000.

If that’s not cause enough to watch, Vanessa Hudgens, Tituss Burgess, Kristen Chenoweth, Marc Jacobs, Shay Mitchell, Chris Colfer, Vanessa Williams, Adam Lambert and even Nancy Pelosi will judge the queens’ talent.

So you don’t miss the action, we’ve gathered a list of several city bars that are hosting watch parties Thursday and beyond. Here’s what’s going on:

Boots and Saddle Drag Lounge, 100A Seventh Ave., West Village

Pattaya Hart and Nedra Belle will host this part with a happy hour from 2 to 9 p.m. that will have two-for-one drinks and beer, $7 Grey Goose, $7 Fireball shots, $5 cold Spell shots and $2 off top shelf liquor.

Lot 45, 411 Troutman St., Bushwick

Dubbed “Brooklyn’s biggest, shadiest and fiercest” viewing party by its organizers, Dirty Cult, this event every Thursday night at 7 p.m. features a pop-up shop by High Wasted Studio, and a drag show to follow with a $5 cover. Happy hour lasts until 8 p.m. The event is hosted by Ruby Roo and Shiny Penny.

The Deep End, 1080 Wyckoff Ave., Ridgewood

Catch the premiere on a large projection screen with hosts Ms. Ter and Zenobia with happy hour from 7 to 8 p.m. and a drag show after.

Suite Karaoke, 992 Amsterdam Ave., Upper West Side

If you’re a Columbia student, this viewing is for you. Suite ale and Bud Light will be on tap for $3 to those who have student IDs, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Mr. Biggs, 596 10th Ave., Hell’s Kitchen

Each Thursday, Mr. Biggs will host its viewing party with Chaka Khanvict, who will give the blow by blow of the show and give away shots and prizes. Proceeds from a raffle will go toward team “Sissy That Walk” for AIDS Walk New York. The show will be displayed on seven TVs and there will be $4 drink specials starting at 7:30 p.m.

The Museum of Sex, 233 Fifth Ave., Flatiron

This viewing party on Thursday, will feature DJ Soda Pop and personalities like Muffy, Harajuku, Aquaria, Vertigo and more starting at 7 p.m.

The Gateway, 1272 Broadway, Bed-Stuy

Every Thursday from 7 p.m. to midnight, The Gateway will host a viewing party with Lady Havokk and DJ JCLEF.

Hinterlands, 739 Church Av., Prospect Park South

Each Thursday at 8 p.m.

C’mon Everybody, 325 Franklin Ave., Bed-Stuy

Each Thursday at 8 p.m.

Mom’s Kitchen & Bar, 701 Ninth Ave., Hell’s Kitchen

Each Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Mom’s will have $5 cocktails, $5 beer and kitchen specials just for RuPaul’s show. During commercials, there will be “Drag Race” trivia.