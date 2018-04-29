Things to Do Sakura Matsuri: New Yorkers celebrate spring, Japanese culture at Brooklyn Botanic Garden By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com April 29, 2018 1:18 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email It was a beautiful day for New Yorkers who turned out to celebrate Sakura Matsuri at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden on Saturday afternoon. The garden hosts its cultural cherry blossom festival each year with performances, fashion shows and more. Take a look at the colorful fashion worn by performers and visitors alike below. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier A visitor takes a picture under a cherry tree at the Sakura Matsuri festival. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier Performers from Dancejapan on the Cherry Esplanade stage at the Sakura Matsuri festival. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier The group Gaijin à Go-Go performs on the Cherry Esplanade stage. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier A dance performance by the Bonsai Lab Dancers at the Urban Tea Terrarium. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier Laila Iqbal, left, and sister, Palwasha, of Huntington, Long Island, pose under a cherry tree. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier Diana Lai, left, and Sharon Lee, of Flushing, pose under the cherry blossoms. Photo Credit: Linda Rosier Women perform "The Flower Hat" dance. By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Celebrate springtime cherry blossoms at these local spotsWatch these springtime trees bloom and blossom at these local parks, gardens and more. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.