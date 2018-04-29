LATEST PAPER
Sakura Matsuri: New Yorkers celebrate spring, Japanese culture at Brooklyn Botanic Garden

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
It was a beautiful day for New Yorkers who turned out to celebrate Sakura Matsuri at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden on Saturday afternoon.

The garden hosts its cultural cherry blossom festival each year with performances, fashion shows and more.

Take a look at the colorful fashion worn by performers and visitors alike below.

A visitor takes a picture under a cherry
Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

A visitor takes a picture under a cherry tree at the Sakura Matsuri festival.

Performers from Dancejapan on the Cherry Esplanade stage
Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Performers from Dancejapan on the Cherry Esplanade stage at the Sakura Matsuri festival.

The group Gaijin à Go-Go performs on the
Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

The group Gaijin à Go-Go performs on the Cherry Esplanade stage.

A dance performance by the Bonsai Lab Dancers
Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

A dance performance by the Bonsai Lab Dancers at the Urban Tea Terrarium.

Laila Iqbal, left, and sister, Palwasha, of Huntington,
Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Laila Iqbal, left, and sister, Palwasha, of Huntington, Long Island, pose under a cherry tree.

Diana Lai, left, and Sharon Lee, of Flushing,
Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Diana Lai, left, and Sharon Lee, of Flushing, pose under the cherry blossoms.

Women perform
Photo Credit: Linda Rosier

Women perform "The Flower Hat" dance.

