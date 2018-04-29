It was a beautiful day for New Yorkers who turned out to celebrate Sakura Matsuri at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden on Saturday afternoon.

The garden hosts its cultural cherry blossom festival each year with performances, fashion shows and more.

Take a look at the colorful fashion worn by performers and visitors alike below.

A visitor takes a picture under a cherry tree at the Sakura Matsuri festival.

Performers from Dancejapan on the Cherry Esplanade stage at the Sakura Matsuri festival.

The group Gaijin à Go-Go performs on the Cherry Esplanade stage.

A dance performance by the Bonsai Lab Dancers at the Urban Tea Terrarium.

Laila Iqbal, left, and sister, Palwasha, of Huntington, Long Island, pose under a cherry tree.

Diana Lai, left, and Sharon Lee, of Flushing, pose under the cherry blossoms.