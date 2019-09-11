9/11 memorials and ceremonies across New York City

There are several events in the city that don’t require you to go downtown.

Sept. 11, 2001

8:46 a.m. Hijackers crash American Airlines Flight 11 into the north tower. The 76 passengers and 11 crew members and hundreds inside the building are instantly killed.

9:03 a.m. Hijackers crash United Airlines Flight 175 into the south tower, killing 51 passengers, 9 crew members and an unknown number of people inside the building.

9:59 a.m. The south tower collapses in 10 seconds after burning for almost an hour. More than 800 civilians and first responders are killed.

10:28 a.m. The north tower collapses after burning for 102 minutes and more than 1,600 people are killed.

Eighteen years later, New York City is still reeling from the effects of the devastating terror attack. The grief never gets easier and so we continue to remember in our own ways.

While the city holds its memorial service every year at Memorial Plaza, getting there may not be possible for everyone. To help, we’ve gathered a list of places you can reflect, pray and remember those lost. Events are on Sept. 11 unless otherwise noted:

Brooklyn Wall of Remembrance (Sept. 10): An FDNY chaplain will officiate a candlelight ceremony at 7 p.m. at the wall. Six firefighters from France and their wives will join in the ceremony, as well. The memorial is comprised of three granite walls, engraved with the portraits of all the first responders and one K-9 rescue dog who died at the World Trade Center. MCU Park, 1904 Surf Ave., Coney Island

‘Transformed Overnight: The Impact of 9/11:’ Wolfgang Staehle put a pair of webcams in Brooklyn, pointed toward lower Manhattan, which happened to catch the moments when both towers were hit. What was meant to be an art project became forensic evidence. This film, titled “2001,” will be shown continuously for free on Wednesday throughout the day, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine (1047 Amsterdam Ave.).

LGBTQ stories: Members of the LGBTQ community will tell five-minute stories about how 9/11 impacted their lives and our world at St. Mark’s Church-On-The-Bowery (131 E. 10th St.) from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Afterward, there will be a candlelight reception with snacks and drinks in the church courtyward.

Brooklyn Historical Society: Wolfgang Staehle’s film, titled “2001,” will be shown continuously for free on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brooklyn Historical Society (128 Pierrepont St.) in Brooklyn Heights. Then at 7 p.m., a panel of writers including Garret M. Graff (“The Only Plane in the Sky”) Giannina Braschi (“United States of Banana”), whose works focus on our shared experience of the attacks, will talk about the power of processing, documenting and bringing understanding. These events are free.

9/11 vigils: State Sen. Andrew Gounardes is holding two candlelight vigils on Wednesday. The first will take place at 6 p.m. in Marine Park in front of the Carmine Carro Community Center and hte second will be held at 7:30 p.m. in Bay Ridge at the American Veterans Memorial Pier. Candles and American flags will be distributed to participants.

Tribute in Light: Look up and you’ll see the 9/11 Memorial’s striking lights that reach 4 miles into the sky from dusk to dawn on the night of Sept. 11. The twin beams mirror the shape and orientation of the Twin Towers. The Memorial Plaza is open to the public after 3 p.m. for viewing the Tribute in Light. It can also be seen from a 60-mile radius around lower Manhattan.