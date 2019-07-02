A weeklong exhibition on the ever-popular Shark Week is coming to New York City at the end of July.

The "So Good You'll Scream!" exhibit at the Paley Center, which will only be on from July 20 to 28, will celebrate the Discovery Channel's annual summer special and the creature itself with a number of photo ops, activities and special screenings — all for free.

"Sharks will be invading the Paley Center this July and we couldn’t be more thrilled," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president and CEO. "We’re proud to team up with Discovery for this special look at television’s longest-running and most-anticipated summer event."

The exhibit, which takes place before Shark Week's return on July 28, will lure visitors in with the opportunity to take a selfie with a model great white, a display of 30,000 shark teeth, a photo gallery of different shark species, a sand-sculpted shark, a chance to get a photo with the Shark Week mascot, Puffy the Puffer, shark trivia, virtual reality activities, and more.

There will also be special screenings, including a sneak preview of "Extinct or Alive: Lost Shark."

Shark Week will run through Aug. 4, and this year, it will feature celebrities and "unprecedented access to some of the most exotic places in the world," according to the Paley Center.