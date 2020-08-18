Six Flags to launch ‘Hallowfest’ next month for season of thrills and chills for families

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Six Flags Great Adventure is kicking off its Halloween festivities with a series of events for the whole family next month.

Starting Sept. 18, Six Flags will host Hallowfest every weekend through Nov. 1, plus Oct. 12. The park will operate from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and from 5 p.m. with varying closing times on Friday evenings.

“Our annual Fright Fest celebration is one of the most anticipated Halloween events of the season. Given the current environment, we are taking special precautions this year and offering our guests a version that is still scary, provides lots of thrilling rides and Halloween fun, and most importantly, is safe for our guests and team members,” said Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos. “We will operate HALLOWFEST the same way we have operated our parks all summer, with daily temperature checks and face masks required for guests and team members prior to entry, social distancing, and enhanced sanitization measures.”

Hallowfest will offer “Thrills by Day” with family-friendly activities and “Chills by Night” with rides on monster coasters…in the dark and haunting Halloween theming throughout the park. “Thrills by Day” will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. and will offer activities such as the Trick-or-Treat trail, a kid-friendly hay bale maze, rides for all ages and Halloween-themed treats and snacks for sale. The decor will have displays of pumpkins, colorful mums, cornstalks, hay bales, gourds, and festive inflatables.

“Chills by Night” will flip the switch and open all of the haunted attractions that Six Flags guests know and love. Set with fog, eerie lighting and sinister music, “Chills by Night” will offer everyone’s favorite collection of roller coasters that will take passengers through total darkness, as well as spooky Halloween gear for sale. “Chills By Night” begins at 6 p.m. and is not recommended for children under 12 and those who scare easily.

Spaces will be limited for Hallowfest as Six Flags will be enforcing social distancing measures. All team members (including scare-actors) and all guests 2 years and up will be required to wear masks covering the nose and mouth while in the parks. None of the indoor attractions will be open, with social distancing being enforced on the outdoor attractions. Hand sanitzer will be available throughout the park, and the park will be cleaned and sanitized regularly.

Reservations for Hallowfest will be available online for Members and Season Pass holders beginning Sept. 3 at noon, and for daily ticket holders beginning Sept. 4 at noon at www.sixflags.com/reserve. Most Hallowfest activities are included with park admission, active Memberships and Season Passes.

For more information on Hallowfest and Six Flags’ comprehensive safety guidelines, visit www.sixflags.com/hallowfest.