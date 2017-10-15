A limited number of $75 tickets to see "Springsteen on Broadway" will be up for grabs in a digital lottery this week.

Tickets for the largely sold out Bruce Springsteen show are going for as much as $4,608 on the Walter Kerr Theatre's website and up to $2,100 on StubHub.

You can register for the lottery for performances this week only on luckyseat.com until 10 a.m. the day before each show -- starting Monday. Winners will be alerted via email and text and must buy them online before 4 p.m. that day, according to the site. Snail mail can be used to register for the lottery, too.

The two-hour acoustic show -- intimate with fewer than 1,000 seats -- opened on Oct. 12. It's been extended through Feb. 3.

The Boss' foray on Broadway has been celebrated by a number of outlets; amNewYork called it "spare and stripped-down, a quiet evening of reflection that is both melancholy and funny, stricken with pain and filled with defiance."

Playbill.com first reported the lottery.